Congressman Connolly Announces FITARA Award Winners – Education, GSA, HUD, NSF at Top of the Class

08/02/2018 | 10:16am EDT

MeriTalk (www.MeriTalk.com), a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT today announced the winners of the 2018 FITARA Awards. In partnership with Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va), the co-author of the FITARA legislation and chair of the FITARA Awards, MeriTalk will recognize the agencies that ranked top of the class on the most recent scorecard at the FITARA Awards & Forum reception on August 2, 2018.

“In order to move forward, we need to start with what we are doing right,” said Steve O’Keeffe, Founder, MeriTalk. “These awards celebrate progress and best practices to help Federal agencies move forward together.”

The FITARA Awards are the only Federal IT awards based on objective GAO data (the FITARA 6.0 Scorecard) – recognizing agencies that lead overall innovation and those that achieved top scores in the Data Center Optimization category. MeriTalk and Congressman Gerry Connolly will recognize the following agencies:

  • General Services Administration – Best Overall, A in DCOI
  • Department of Education – Best Overall, A in DCOI
  • Department of Housing and Urban Development – A in DCOI
  • National Science Foundation – A in DCOI
  • U.S. Agency for International Development – Honorable Mention for IT Modernization Vision
  • Department of Health and Human Services – Honorable Mention for IT Modernization Vision

Designed not only to celebrate top marks, but also to showcase the best practices and stories behind the grades, the Forum will provide additional insight into how winning agencies overcame obstacles to achieve progress.

Visit www.meritalk.com/event/meritalk-fitara-awards/ for more information.

About MeriTalk

The voice of tomorrow’s government today, MeriTalk is a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT. Focusing on government’s hot-button issues, MeriTalk hosts Big Data Exchange, Cloud Computing Exchange, Cyber Security Exchange, and Data Center Exchange – platforms dedicated to supporting public-private dialogue and collaboration. MeriTalk connects with an audience of 115,000 government community contacts. For more information, visit www.MeriTalk.com or follow us on Twitter, @MeriTalk. MeriTalk is a 300Brand organization.


© Business Wire 2018
