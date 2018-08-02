Congressman Connolly Announces FITARA Award Winners – Education, GSA, HUD, NSF at Top of the Class

MeriTalk (www.MeriTalk.com),
a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of
government IT today announced the winners of the 2018 FITARA Awards. In
partnership with Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va), the co-author of the
FITARA legislation and chair of the FITARA Awards, MeriTalk will
recognize the agencies that ranked top of the class on the most recent
scorecard at the FITARA
Awards & Forum reception on August 2, 2018.
“In order to move forward, we need to start with what we are doing
right,” said Steve O’Keeffe, Founder, MeriTalk. “These awards celebrate
progress and best practices to help Federal agencies move forward
together.”
The FITARA Awards are the only Federal IT awards based on objective GAO
data (the FITARA 6.0 Scorecard) – recognizing agencies that lead overall
innovation and those that achieved top scores in the Data Center
Optimization category. MeriTalk and Congressman Gerry Connolly will
recognize the following agencies:
-
General Services Administration – Best Overall, A in DCOI
-
Department of Education – Best Overall, A in DCOI
-
Department of Housing and Urban Development – A in DCOI
-
National Science Foundation – A in DCOI
-
U.S. Agency for International Development – Honorable Mention for IT
Modernization Vision
-
Department of Health and Human Services – Honorable Mention for IT
Modernization Vision
Designed not only to celebrate top marks, but also to showcase the best
practices and stories behind the grades, the Forum will provide
additional insight into how winning agencies overcame obstacles to
achieve progress.
Visit www.meritalk.com/event/meritalk-fitara-awards/
for more information.
