Congressman Connolly Announces FITARA Award Winners – Education, GSA, HUD, NSF at Top of the Class

MeriTalk (www.MeriTalk.com), a public-private partnership focused on improving the outcomes of government IT today announced the winners of the 2018 FITARA Awards. In partnership with Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va), the co-author of the FITARA legislation and chair of the FITARA Awards, MeriTalk will recognize the agencies that ranked top of the class on the most recent scorecard at the FITARA Awards & Forum reception on August 2, 2018.

“In order to move forward, we need to start with what we are doing right,” said Steve O’Keeffe, Founder, MeriTalk. “These awards celebrate progress and best practices to help Federal agencies move forward together.”

The FITARA Awards are the only Federal IT awards based on objective GAO data (the FITARA 6.0 Scorecard) – recognizing agencies that lead overall innovation and those that achieved top scores in the Data Center Optimization category. MeriTalk and Congressman Gerry Connolly will recognize the following agencies:

General Services Administration – Best Overall, A in DCOI

Department of Education – Best Overall, A in DCOI

Department of Housing and Urban Development – A in DCOI

National Science Foundation – A in DCOI

U.S. Agency for International Development – Honorable Mention for IT Modernization Vision

Department of Health and Human Services – Honorable Mention for IT Modernization Vision

Designed not only to celebrate top marks, but also to showcase the best practices and stories behind the grades, the Forum will provide additional insight into how winning agencies overcame obstacles to achieve progress.

Visit www.meritalk.com/event/meritalk-fitara-awards/ for more information.

