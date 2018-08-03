Congresswoman Mia Love to Spotlight Scientific and Economic Development Advancements in Utah

Congresswoman Mia Love will join leaders of Utah’s biomedical innovation
community for a tour of Tolero Pharmaceuticals.
The group will discuss prospects for, and impediments to, the continued
growth of this important Utah industry.1 The Congresswoman
also will discuss how federal biotech and economic policies impact
biomedical innovation.
WHAT:
Tour and Q&A at Tolero Pharmaceuticals
WHO:
Congresswoman Mia Love (Utah's 4th congressional district)
David J. Bearss, Founder and CEO, Tolero Pharmaceuticals
Rob Etherington, President & CEO, Clene Nanomedicine
Michael Paul, President & CEO, Lineagen
Brandi Simpson, CEO, Navigen
Kelly Slone, President & CEO, BioUtah
Other members of the Utah bioscience community
WHEN:
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
WHERE:
Tolero Pharmaceuticals
3900 No. Traverse Mountain Blvd.
Lehi, UT 84043
Media requested to RSVP to George Goodno, [email protected]
1 https://www.bio.org/sites/default/files/UT-BIO2018%20-%20state%20profile.pdf
About Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tolero Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
researching and developing treatments to improve and extend the lives of
patients with oncological and hematological diseases. Our diverse
pipeline targets important biological drivers of blood disorders to
treat leukemias, anemia, and solid tumors, as well as targets of drug
resistance and transcriptional control. Tolero Pharmaceuticals is based
in the United States and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in
Japan.
About BIO
BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology
companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and
related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other
nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of
innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental
biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO
International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the
biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and
partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW
is BIO's blog chronicling “innovations transforming our world” and the
BIO Newsletter is the organization’s bi-weekly email newsletter. Subscribe
to the BIO Newsletter.
