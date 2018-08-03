Congresswoman Mia Love to Spotlight Scientific and Economic Development Advancements in Utah

Congresswoman Mia Love will join leaders of Utah’s biomedical innovation community for a tour of Tolero Pharmaceuticals.

The group will discuss prospects for, and impediments to, the continued growth of this important Utah industry.1 The Congresswoman also will discuss how federal biotech and economic policies impact biomedical innovation.

WHAT: Tour and Q&A at Tolero Pharmaceuticals WHO: Congresswoman Mia Love (Utah's 4th congressional district) David J. Bearss, Founder and CEO, Tolero Pharmaceuticals Rob Etherington, President & CEO, Clene Nanomedicine Michael Paul, President & CEO, Lineagen Brandi Simpson, CEO, Navigen Kelly Slone, President & CEO, BioUtah Other members of the Utah bioscience community WHEN: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 WHERE: Tolero Pharmaceuticals 3900 No. Traverse Mountain Blvd. Lehi, UT 84043

About Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tolero Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company researching and developing treatments to improve and extend the lives of patients with oncological and hematological diseases. Our diverse pipeline targets important biological drivers of blood disorders to treat leukemias, anemia, and solid tumors, as well as targets of drug resistance and transcriptional control. Tolero Pharmaceuticals is based in the United States and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan.

