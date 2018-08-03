Log in
Congresswoman Mia Love to Spotlight Scientific and Economic Development Advancements in Utah

08/03/2018 | 09:40pm CEST

Congresswoman Mia Love will join leaders of Utah’s biomedical innovation community for a tour of Tolero Pharmaceuticals.

The group will discuss prospects for, and impediments to, the continued growth of this important Utah industry.1 The Congresswoman also will discuss how federal biotech and economic policies impact biomedical innovation.

   
WHAT: Tour and Q&A at Tolero Pharmaceuticals
 
 
WHO: Congresswoman Mia Love (Utah's 4th congressional district)
David J. Bearss, Founder and CEO, Tolero Pharmaceuticals
Rob Etherington, President & CEO, Clene Nanomedicine
Michael Paul, President & CEO, Lineagen
Brandi Simpson, CEO, Navigen
Kelly Slone, President & CEO, BioUtah
Other members of the Utah bioscience community
 
WHEN: Tuesday, August 7, 2018
 
 
WHERE: Tolero Pharmaceuticals
3900 No. Traverse Mountain Blvd.
Lehi, UT 84043
 

Media requested to RSVP to George Goodno, [email protected]

1 https://www.bio.org/sites/default/files/UT-BIO2018%20-%20state%20profile.pdf

About Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tolero Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company researching and developing treatments to improve and extend the lives of patients with oncological and hematological diseases. Our diverse pipeline targets important biological drivers of blood disorders to treat leukemias, anemia, and solid tumors, as well as targets of drug resistance and transcriptional control. Tolero Pharmaceuticals is based in the United States and is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company based in Japan.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW is BIO's blog chronicling “innovations transforming our world” and the BIO Newsletter is the organization’s bi-weekly email newsletter. Subscribe to the BIO Newsletter.


© Business Wire 2018
