ConnectWise Announces New Brand Identities, Expanded Community Team to Support its Conferences, Networking and Training Events

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise announced today that it is consolidating its conferences, networking and training events under the IT Nation brand and integrating the HTG team into the current Community organization to create experiences that ignite success for its partners.



Pete Sorensen heads the newly expanded ConnectWise community team, now known as The IT Nation.





“One differentiating factor of ConnectWise over the past three decades is our whole-hearted embrace of partner collaboration and learning,” said Arnie Bellini, CEO, ConnectWise. “Our partners and solution providers around the globe have enthusiastically set the industry standard when it comes to creating a community – The IT Nation of technology lovers and innovators – where a generous spirit of sharing and support allows them to learn from each other and grow professionally and personally. Today’s announcement about the unification of the IT Nation branding for our events along with the creation of a bigger and better community team, now known as The IT Nation Team, will result in a bigger and better IT Nation for everyone.”

New names for The IT Nation events:

IT Nation Connect – IT Nation Connect is ConnectWise’s premier thought leadership conference. This annual conference provides three days of speakers, sessions and networking focused on business best practices, thought leadership and growth. IT Nation Connect takes place every November and is open to everyone, including ConnectWise competitors.



IT Nation Explore – Formerly known as Automation Nation, IT Nation Explore takes place every June. This solutions-focused conference delivers three days of product training and networking with IT experts across the full range of the ConnectWise platform and ecosystem.



IT Nation Share – IT Nation Share is the new name for the ConnectWise User Groups. These regional gatherings around the globe give partners and prospective partners a complimentary opportunity to connect, collaborate and learn.



IT Nation Share is the new name for the ConnectWise User Groups. These regional gatherings around the globe give partners and prospective partners a complimentary opportunity to connect, collaborate and learn. IT Nation Evolve – Beginning today, the HTG Peer Groups Community that was acquired in January will be known as IT Nation Evolve. IT Nation Evolve focuses on igniting success for partners and solution providers both in business and in life via accountability and facilitated peer-to-peer quarterly meetings.

Bellini also said it’s important to understand that The IT Nation is far more than just a series of events. “What we’ve created is a community of IT professionals for IT professionals, no matter where they are in their career path or business journey,” he said.

In addition to evolving the event names, ConnectWise is making significant changes to the team that has responsibility for ensuring the needs of The IT Nation are met.

Taking the helm of the expanded community team is Pete Sorensen, who now serves as Vice President of The IT Nation. Sorensen, who joined ConnectWise with the acquisition of HTG, has more than a decade of experience helping IT businesses and their leaders achieve their goals, both personal and professional.

Sorensen said blending the HTG and community team into a single organization will allow ConnectWise to create experiences designed to ignite success for all partners. This will permit a higher level of connectedness within the ecosystem and a closer alignment of The IT Nation with other ecosystem partners.

“Over the years, the ConnectWise community has been successful because of the emphasis on providing opportunities and tools for partners to learn, connect and grow,” Sorensen said. “This organizational revolution, rebranding of key events and renewed focus on thought leadership demonstrates how incredibly committed we are to provide the very best when it comes to training, information and tools. The goal of The IT Nation is simple: We want to ensure that all members of the ConnectWise ecosystem and the IT Nation, including partners and solution providers, are well-prepared to succeed no matter where they are on their business journey.”

To learn more about The IT Nation and to register for IT Nation Connect, which takes place Nov. 7-9 in Orlando, visit The IT Nation page.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that connects technology teams to the solutions, services and resources necessary for success. Our award-winning business management platform automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 100,000 customers in more than 70 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view. With more than 35 years of experience, ConnectWise software solutions deliver the support companies want at each step of their business journey. For more information, visit www.ConnectWise.com.

