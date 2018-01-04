Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Capstone Turbine, Nasdaq, Payment Data, STAAR Surgical, Main Street Capital, and United States Cellular - Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS), STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CPST DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CPST BR> NDAQ DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NDAQ BR> PYDS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PYDS BR> STAA DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STAA BR> MAIN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MAIN BR> USM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=USM

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST), Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS), STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN), and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 2nd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (CPST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Capstone Turbine's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Capstone Turbine reported revenue of $19.77MM vs $15.00MM (up 31.84%) and basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Capstone Turbine reported revenue of $77.17MM vs $85.21MM (down 9.44%) and basic earnings per share -$0.75 vs -$1.39. Capstone Turbine is expected to report earnings on February 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.06 and is expected to report on June 12th, 2018.

To read the full Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CPST

-----------------------------------------

NASDAQ, INC. (NDAQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nasdaq's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Nasdaq reported revenue of $969.00MM vs $929.00MM (up 4.31%) and basic earnings per share $1.03 vs $0.79 (up 30.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Nasdaq reported revenue of $3,705.00MM vs $3,403.00MM (up 8.87%) and basic earnings per share $0.65 vs $2.56 (down 74.61%). Nasdaq is expected to report earnings on January 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.49 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2018.

To read the full Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NDAQ

-----------------------------------------

PAYMENT DATA SYSTEMS, INC. (PYDS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Payment Data's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Payment Data reported revenue of $3.59MM vs $3.07MM (up 17.01%) and basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Payment Data reported revenue of $12.08MM vs $14.38MM (down 16.02%) and basic earnings per share -$0.15 vs $0.14. Payment Data is expected to report earnings on March 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

To read the full Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PYDS

-----------------------------------------

STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY (STAA) REPORT OVERVIEW

STAAR Surgical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, STAAR Surgical reported revenue of $23.47MM vs $20.05MM (up 17.06%) and basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, STAAR Surgical reported revenue of $82.43MM vs $77.12MM (up 6.88%) and basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.17. STAAR Surgical is expected to report earnings on March 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.18 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2018.

To read the full STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STAA

-----------------------------------------

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Main Street Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $51.79MM vs $46.60MM (up 11.13%) and basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $0.82 (down 25.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Main Street Capital reported revenue of $178.34MM vs $164.59MM (up 8.35%) and basic earnings per share $2.67 vs $2.13 (up 25.35%). Main Street Capital is expected to report earnings on February 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.36 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2018.

To read the full Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MAIN

-----------------------------------------

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION (USM) REPORT OVERVIEW

United States Cellular's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, United States Cellular reported revenue of $963.00MM vs $1,023.00MM (down 5.87%) and basic earnings per share -$3.51 vs $0.20. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, United States Cellular reported revenue of $3,939.00MM vs $3,997.00MM (down 1.45%) and basic earnings per share $0.56 vs $2.86 (down 80.42%). United States Cellular is expected to report earnings on February 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.27 and is expected to report on February 23rd, 2018.

To read the full United States Cellular Corporation (USM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=USM

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade-and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ('Registered Members') working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:BR> Andrew Duffie, Media DepartmentBR> Office: +1 667-401-0010BR> E-mail: medi[email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected] BR>CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.BR>FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.