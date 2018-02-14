Consumer Companies Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after mixed retail-sales and inflation data.

Sales at U.S. retailers fell 0.3% in January -- the biggest drop in almost a year -- chiefly because of declines at auto dealers and home centers.

Soft-drinks maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group, which has agreed to a buyout from larger rival Keurig, posted fourth-quarter revenue in line with a year earlier, at around $1.6 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected revenue of $1.7 billion.

The Aerospace Industries Association, which represents air-traffic controllers working on defense and civilian programs, objected to proposals to cut Federal Aviation Administration funding for air-traffic control modernization under the 2019 budget plan.

Chipotle Mexican Grill rose after reports that the chain had hired Taco Bell Chief Executive Brian Niccol.

