Consumer Cos up After Strong Weekly Employment Data -- Consumer Roundup

08/02/2018 | 10:29pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose after a strong weekly unemployment report boded well for Friday's July tally. New weekly unemployment claims ticked up last week but remained near the lowest level since the 1960s. Economists at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the strength in the weekly report and in consumer confidence surveys suggest that July was another growth month for the U.S. jobs market. One strategist said the consumer sector is well insulated from the effects of a trade war between the U.S. and China. "I encourage my clients to keep in mind the context -- that 68% of U.S. GDP is personal consumption, and personal consumption is in good shape, with falling unemployment, rising incomes and improving confidence," said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at private bank Brown Brothers Harriman. "If you look at the total impact of trade on the U.S. economy, it adds up to about 3% of GDP." While some sectors, such as materials and industrials, remain exposed to that part of the U.S. economy, consumer companies are more or less in the clear, Mr. Clemons said. Kellogg Co. offered a bullish outlook for its annual sales after several sluggish years, but it warned that higher trucking costs and lower prices for its products were eating into profit margins. Brookstone, the specialty retailer known for selling massage chairs, travel gadgets and other novelties at malls and airports, filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday and said it would close its 102 mall-based stores.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

