Consumer Cos up as Kraft Sees Return to Growth -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would weather trade tensions and economic wobbles. A weaker-than-expected July jobs-growth tally was a double-edged sword for economically cyclical sectors: the negative implications for economic growth were offset by the chance that it would reduce consumer borrowing rates. The Institute for Supply Management's services index fell to 55.7 in last month from 59.1 in June, the lowest level in almost a year. Shares of food processor Kraft Heinz surged after it forecast sales growth for the year, mitigating fears that a change in consumer diets would cause a lasting slowdown in the food-processing industry. Kraft may also agree to buy rival Campbell Soup, The New York Post reported. Australia's Amcor sad it's in advanced talks to acquire packaging rival Bemis, The Wall Street Journal reported. Toyota Motor shares rose after the Japanese auto maker posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets. Toyota said the proposed tariff of up to 25% on imported cars being considered by the Trump administration would add as much as $6,000 to the price of each vehicle. T Brewer Heineken agreed to purchase a 20.67% stake in China Resources Beer Holdings Co., currently owned by China Resources Enterprise, for $3.1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Philip Morris International sued its biggest rival British American Tobacco over a tobacco heating device in Japan, as tobacco makers attempt to put their stamp on the increasingly popular electronic cigarette alternatives. Burger chain Shake Shack fell after it reported quarterly earnings.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]