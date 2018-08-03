Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos up as Kraft Sees Return to Growth -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would weather trade tensions and economic wobbles. A weaker-than-expected July jobs-growth tally was a double-edged sword for economically cyclical sectors: the negative implications for economic growth were offset by the chance that it would reduce consumer borrowing rates. The Institute for Supply Management's services index fell to 55.7 in last month from 59.1 in June, the lowest level in almost a year. Shares of food processor Kraft Heinz surged after it forecast sales growth for the year, mitigating fears that a change in consumer diets would cause a lasting slowdown in the food-processing industry. Kraft may also agree to buy rival Campbell Soup, The New York Post reported. Australia's Amcor sad it's in advanced talks to acquire packaging rival Bemis, The Wall Street Journal reported. Toyota Motor shares rose after the Japanese auto maker posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets. Toyota said the proposed tariff of up to 25% on imported cars being considered by the Trump administration would add as much as $6,000 to the price of each vehicle. T Brewer Heineken agreed to purchase a 20.67% stake in China Resources Beer Holdings Co., currently owned by China Resources Enterprise, for $3.1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Philip Morris International sued its biggest rival British American Tobacco over a tobacco heating device in Japan, as tobacco makers attempt to put their stamp on the increasingly popular electronic cigarette alternatives. Burger chain Shake Shack fell after it reported quarterly earnings.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pUSTR reviewing Turkey's trade preferences after tariff retaliation
RE
05:21pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Briefed on Arms Flows, Weapons, Ammunition Management in South Sudan
PU
05:21pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury, IRS Announce Proposed Rule Regarding Increasing Depreciation Deduction to 100 percent, Helping American Businesses
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11pU.S. crude exports to China fall - Kpler
RE
04:54pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:53pUpbeat earnings lift stocks as trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
04:53pU.S. Government Bonds Rise After Soft Jobs Data, China Trade Warning -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:52pOil prices pull back as trade tensions weigh on market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..
4HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
5Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.