Consumer Cos up on Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose after strong earnings reports. Shares of poultry producer Tyson Foods rallied after it reported earnings ahead of some investors' expectations, despite slowing revenue growth. Shares of theme-park operator SeaWorld Entertainment rallied after the company, long dogged by controversy over its treatment of sea animals, posted stronger-than-expected quarterly, helped in part by free beer promotions at certain locations. A review of U.S. activity by economists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, "revealed an economy that is too strong to warrant pausing," the economists said, in a note to clients, as they boosted their growth forecast for 2018 by half a percentage point to 3%. Shares of soda and snack maker PepsiCo rose after longtime Chief Executive Indra Nooyi said she would step aside after more than a decade leading the company through a shifting consumer-products landscape.

