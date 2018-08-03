Log in
Consumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

08/03/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Job Openings                Jun       N/A           6.64M 
                  & Labor Turnover 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Jun     +$17.0B  (4)  +$24.56B 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 4     220K   (6)    218K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Jul      +0.2%   (11)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Jul      +0.2%   (9)   +0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Jul       N/A          +0.3% 
          1000  Wholesale Inventories       Jun      +0.0%   (6)   +0.6% 
Friday    0830  Consumer Price Index M/M    Jul      +0.2%   (13)  +0.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jul      +0.2%   (12)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index Y/Y    Jul      +3.0%   (7)   +2.9% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jul      +2.3%   (7)   +2.3% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jul       N/A         -$42.94B* 
 
*July 2017 Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at [email protected]

