Consumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Jun N/A 6.64M & Labor Turnover 1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$17.0B (4) +$24.56B Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 4 220K (6) 218K 0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (11) +0.3% -- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (9) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Jul N/A +0.3% 1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.0% (6) +0.6% Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (13) +0.1% -- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.2% (12) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +3.0% (7) +2.9% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +2.3% (7) +2.3% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul N/A -$42.94B* *July 2017 Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

