Consumer Prices Expected to Tick Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Job Openings Jun N/A 6.64M
& Labor Turnover
1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$17.0B (4) +$24.56B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 4 220K (6) 218K
0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (11) +0.3%
-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (9) +0.3%
-- ex food, energy, trade Jul N/A +0.3%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.0% (6) +0.6%
Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jul +0.2% (13) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy M/M Jul +0.2% (12) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jul +3.0% (7) +2.9%
-- ex food & energy Y/Y Jul +2.3% (7) +2.3%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul N/A -$42.94B*
*July 2017 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
