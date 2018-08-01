Consumer Rights Law Firm, DiCello Levitt & Casey, Hits Chipotle with Lawsuit Over 7th Food Contamination Outbreak in 2 Years

For the seventh time in just two years, popular Mexican quick service restaurant chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a food contamination crisis on its hands. According to the Delaware General Health Department and a lawsuit filed this week in Ohio by national consumer rights law firm DiCello Levitt & Casey and food safety law firm Ron Simon & Associates, a late July food poisoning outbreak at a Chipotle location in Powell, Ohio sickened as many as 200 patrons and employees who ate at the restaurant on July 29 and 30.

“It’s extraordinary that this is the seventh outbreak caused by Chipotle in recent years,” said Mark A. DiCello, a partner at DiCello Levitt & Casey. “Through this lawsuit and with the dozens of claims we are investigating, we will determine where and how Chipotle once again failed to protect its customers. This has become far too routine at Chipotle, and ultimately we want to make sure that the company doesn’t let this happen again.”

The initial lawsuit was filed on behalf of Filip Szyller, who visited Chipotle’s location at 9733 Sawmill Parkway in Powell, Ohio on July 29 and subsequently became ill with a fever, diarrhea, nausea, headaches, fatigue and hot and cold flashes.

A Consumer Food Safety Claim Line has been established to assist victims in the outbreak. It may be reached toll-free at 1-888-778-8880. Additional information is also available at www.dlcfirm.com.

