Consumer Shares Climb Amid Deal Intrigue -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher.

Cable giant Comcast Corp. is contemplating reviving its pursuit of 21st Century Fox, after its bid for the company's entertainment assets was turned down despite being over 15% higher than that of eventual buyer Walt Disney Co., according to people familiar with the situation.

Meanwhile, a proposed deal to sell troubled Weinstein Co. fell apart Sunday after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the independent movie studio and its co-founders, Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

Heineken said that net profit and revenue increased in 2017, and warned that it expects economic conditions to remain volatile.

Sears Canada creditors are targeting Eddie Lampert, its former controlling shareholder and the chief executive of its U.S. namesake Sears Holdings, over payments he received before the Canadian business collapsed last year.

Unilever PLC is threatening to pull back its advertising from popular tech platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, if they don't do more to combat the spread of fake news, hate speech and divisive content.

Ford says it will increase production of its redesigned large SUVs--the Ford Expedition & Lincoln Navigator--by 25% from its original target, citing strong demand.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators slumped 8.2% after Wedbush analysts downgraded the wood floorings seller, citing concerns over the company's fourth-quarter results.