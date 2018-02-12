Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Climb Amid Deal Intrigue -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/12/2018 | 11:24pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher.

Cable giant Comcast Corp. is contemplating reviving its pursuit of 21st Century Fox, after its bid for the company's entertainment assets was turned down despite being over 15% higher than that of eventual buyer Walt Disney Co., according to people familiar with the situation.

Meanwhile, a proposed deal to sell troubled Weinstein Co. fell apart Sunday after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the independent movie studio and its co-founders, Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

Heineken said that net profit and revenue increased in 2017, and warned that it expects economic conditions to remain volatile.

Sears Canada creditors are targeting Eddie Lampert, its former controlling shareholder and the chief executive of its U.S. namesake Sears Holdings, over payments he received before the Canadian business collapsed last year.

Unilever PLC is threatening to pull back its advertising from popular tech platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, if they don't do more to combat the spread of fake news, hate speech and divisive content.

Ford says it will increase production of its redesigned large SUVs--the Ford Expedition & Lincoln Navigator--by 25% from its original target, citing strong demand.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators slumped 8.2% after Wedbush analysts downgraded the wood floorings seller, citing concerns over the company's fourth-quarter results. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pDIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (DAM) SOFTWARE MARKET BY COMPONENT, APPLICATION, DEPLOYMENT TYPE, ORGANIZATION SIZE &NDASH; PROJECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF +20% BY 2022 : Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software Market New Research Report– Analyst Focuses on Top Players like ADAM Software NV, Canto, CELUM GmbH, Cognizant Technology, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle
AQ
11:46pSAINT FRANCIS UNIVERSITY : Provost and Deans List Fall 2017
PU
11:36pNORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY : Biological sciences seminar to feature ecology expert
PU
11:36pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Statement on President’s Proposed FY19 Budget
PU
11:32pTrump's consumer watchdog says will limit agency's powers
RE
11:32pTrump's consumer watchdog says will limit agency's powers
RE
11:31pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Bishop Statement on BLM Methane Rule Revision
PU
11:31pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : Budget Proposal Another Blow to Family Farmers
PU
11:24pUtilities Shares Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:24pIndustrials Climb as Trump Proposes $4.4 Trillion Budget -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : NASA Budget Proposal Emphasizes Public-Private Ventures
2AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD : AURIZON : 1st Half Profit Jumps 52% -- Update
3AMBARELLA INC : Exclusive - Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker's chip technology
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : signs deal to offer Disney shows on video platforms
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : 2017 Profit, Revenue Increase; Warns of Further Volatility

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.