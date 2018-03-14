Log in
Consumer Shares Fall on Lackluster Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

03/14/2018 | 10:05pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell following downbeat retail sales data. Sales at U.S. retailers fell 0.1% in February, marking a three-month slide. Much of the decline was tied to lower sales of cars and weak gasoline prices. Americans also reduced shopping on furniture, health products, groceries and electronics. Walt Disney is reorganizing its operations in a move that positions two top executives, Kevin Mayer and Robert Chapek, as potential successors to Chief Executive Robert Iger. Walmart will offer home delivery of groceries in 100 cities by the end of the year and launch same-day delivery in New York City, adopting a costly model it previously resisted as Amazon, Kroger and Target invest in similar services. Zara's parent company reported annual results that were weak for the fashion behemoth but better than many competitors, distinguishing Inditex as a company that has been able to stand firm against the headwinds battering the retail industry. Ford Motor recalled nearly 1.4 million midsize cars with steering wheels that risk detaching, the latest in a series of safety problems to emerge among the auto maker's vehicles. Signet Jewelers shares fell 20% after the jewelry seller said same-store sales fell more than expected in the most recent quarter.

Write to Amy Pessetto at [email protected]

