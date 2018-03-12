Consumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher.

Clorox plans to purchase dietary-supplement maker Nutranext for about $700 million, as the owner of Pine-Sol cleaner and Hidden Valley dressing continues to diversify its business.

HNA Group Co., one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder. The Chinese conglomerate is in discussions to sell a portion of its Hilton-related investments, according to people familiar with the matter. HNA is exploring unloading some or all of its 25% stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., the timeshare business spun off last year from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., the people said.

European auto executives are warning that if President Donald Trump imposes prohibitive tariffs on automotive imports they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs at car plants owned by foreign manufacturers. ([email protected])