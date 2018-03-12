Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher.

Clorox plans to purchase dietary-supplement maker Nutranext for about $700 million, as the owner of Pine-Sol cleaner and Hidden Valley dressing continues to diversify its business.

HNA Group Co., one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder. The Chinese conglomerate is in discussions to sell a portion of its Hilton-related investments, according to people familiar with the matter. HNA is exploring unloading some or all of its 25% stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., the timeshare business spun off last year from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., the people said.

European auto executives are warning that if President Donald Trump imposes prohibitive tariffs on automotive imports they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs at car plants owned by foreign manufacturers. ([email protected])

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pUtilities Shares Rise; Sempra CEO to Retire -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:23pTelecom Shares Flat; Apple to Buy Magazine-Subscription Service -- Telecoms Roundup
DJ
10:20pTechnology Shares Gain Led by Chip Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:17pFinancials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pKAZUO OKADA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:13pConsumer Shares Rise; Clorox to Buy Nutranext for $700 Million -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10:10pHealth Care Shares Flat -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10:05pIndustrials Drag Market Lower -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10:02pMaterials Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.