Consumer Water Treatment Systems in the U.S. by Technology, Type and Region - Forecast to 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer
Water Treatment Systems by Technology, Type and Region in the US"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This study presents historical data (2006, 2011, and 2016) and forecasts
for 2021 by technology (conventional filtration, reverse osmosis and
other membrane separation, distillation, ion exchange), system
(whole-house water filtration, water conditioners, under-the-sink,
countertop, faucet-mounted, flow-through), and region (Northeast,
Midwest, South, West) in units and US dollars.
The study evaluates consumables used in water treatment systems
(replacement water filters, replacement membranes, and softening salt).
The study also analyzes key industry players and consumer survey data.
Smart Filtration: A New Age in Consumer Water Treatment
Consumer water treatment systems are increasingly enabled with
electronics and smart technology. From water softeners to water
pitchers, products are now available with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
connections to allow the user to monitor the status of the water
softening and filtration.
For instance, top companies like Culligan International, EcoWater
Systems (Berkshire Hathaway), and RainSoft (Aquion) offer Wi-Fi enabled
water softeners, while Brita (Clorox) and Kaz’s PUR use Wi-Fi and
Bluetooth, respectively, in their point-of-use product offerings.
Consumers can use personal computers or smartphones to connect to their
equipment and check the status of operations. Advanced electronics
provide benefits to the consumer and supplier, reminding users to
replace consumables, keeping systems running properly while promoting
timely sales of consumables.
Housing Market Continues to Grow
A strong housing market, where consumers are purchasing houses, both old
and new, is a driver of demand for consumer water treatment systems.
The number of households continues to grow, driven by gains in
conventional completions and existing home sales. Point-of-entry
systems, as well as some under-the-sink systems, are frequently
installed during the construction of a new home or when a home is
purchased. As a result, a strong housing market is beneficial to
consumer water treatment demand and market penetration.
Going forward, as gains continue in these categories, as well as
residential construction expenditures on repairs and improvements,
consumer water treatment systems will continue to expand concurrently.
Increased Consumer Awareness of Water Quality Issues
Recent water quality crises and issues have garnered widespread
attention from consumers, resulting from heavy coverage in traditional
and social media. Problems like the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan have
opened the eyes of many consumers, now questioning their own water
supply and infrastructure. In addition, industrial waste disposal and
the practice of hydraulic fracturing continue to foster concern.
Going forward, the average consumer is gaining further education about
what is potentially in their water supply and what they can do to fix
it. Many consumers are turning to supplemental, in-home water treatment
systems to protect themselves from potentially harmful contaminants.
