Consumer Water Treatment Systems in the U.S. by Technology, Type and Region - Forecast to 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Consumer Water Treatment Systems by Technology, Type and Region in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents historical data (2006, 2011, and 2016) and forecasts for 2021 by technology (conventional filtration, reverse osmosis and other membrane separation, distillation, ion exchange), system (whole-house water filtration, water conditioners, under-the-sink, countertop, faucet-mounted, flow-through), and region (Northeast, Midwest, South, West) in units and US dollars.

The study evaluates consumables used in water treatment systems (replacement water filters, replacement membranes, and softening salt). The study also analyzes key industry players and consumer survey data.

Smart Filtration: A New Age in Consumer Water Treatment

Consumer water treatment systems are increasingly enabled with electronics and smart technology. From water softeners to water pitchers, products are now available with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to allow the user to monitor the status of the water softening and filtration.

For instance, top companies like Culligan International, EcoWater Systems (Berkshire Hathaway), and RainSoft (Aquion) offer Wi-Fi enabled water softeners, while Brita (Clorox) and Kaz’s PUR use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, respectively, in their point-of-use product offerings.

Consumers can use personal computers or smartphones to connect to their equipment and check the status of operations. Advanced electronics provide benefits to the consumer and supplier, reminding users to replace consumables, keeping systems running properly while promoting timely sales of consumables.

Housing Market Continues to Grow

A strong housing market, where consumers are purchasing houses, both old and new, is a driver of demand for consumer water treatment systems.

The number of households continues to grow, driven by gains in conventional completions and existing home sales. Point-of-entry systems, as well as some under-the-sink systems, are frequently installed during the construction of a new home or when a home is purchased. As a result, a strong housing market is beneficial to consumer water treatment demand and market penetration.

Going forward, as gains continue in these categories, as well as residential construction expenditures on repairs and improvements, consumer water treatment systems will continue to expand concurrently.

Increased Consumer Awareness of Water Quality Issues

Recent water quality crises and issues have garnered widespread attention from consumers, resulting from heavy coverage in traditional and social media. Problems like the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan have opened the eyes of many consumers, now questioning their own water supply and infrastructure. In addition, industrial waste disposal and the practice of hydraulic fracturing continue to foster concern.

Going forward, the average consumer is gaining further education about what is potentially in their water supply and what they can do to fix it. Many consumers are turning to supplemental, in-home water treatment systems to protect themselves from potentially harmful contaminants.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rc6hts/consumer_water?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005374/en/