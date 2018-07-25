Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Water Treatment Systems in the U.S. by Technology, Type and Region - Forecast to 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

The "Consumer Water Treatment Systems by Technology, Type and Region in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents historical data (2006, 2011, and 2016) and forecasts for 2021 by technology (conventional filtration, reverse osmosis and other membrane separation, distillation, ion exchange), system (whole-house water filtration, water conditioners, under-the-sink, countertop, faucet-mounted, flow-through), and region (Northeast, Midwest, South, West) in units and US dollars.

The study evaluates consumables used in water treatment systems (replacement water filters, replacement membranes, and softening salt). The study also analyzes key industry players and consumer survey data.

Smart Filtration: A New Age in Consumer Water Treatment

Consumer water treatment systems are increasingly enabled with electronics and smart technology. From water softeners to water pitchers, products are now available with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to allow the user to monitor the status of the water softening and filtration.

For instance, top companies like Culligan International, EcoWater Systems (Berkshire Hathaway), and RainSoft (Aquion) offer Wi-Fi enabled water softeners, while Brita (Clorox) and Kaz’s PUR use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, respectively, in their point-of-use product offerings.

Consumers can use personal computers or smartphones to connect to their equipment and check the status of operations. Advanced electronics provide benefits to the consumer and supplier, reminding users to replace consumables, keeping systems running properly while promoting timely sales of consumables.

Housing Market Continues to Grow

A strong housing market, where consumers are purchasing houses, both old and new, is a driver of demand for consumer water treatment systems.

The number of households continues to grow, driven by gains in conventional completions and existing home sales. Point-of-entry systems, as well as some under-the-sink systems, are frequently installed during the construction of a new home or when a home is purchased. As a result, a strong housing market is beneficial to consumer water treatment demand and market penetration.

Going forward, as gains continue in these categories, as well as residential construction expenditures on repairs and improvements, consumer water treatment systems will continue to expand concurrently.

Increased Consumer Awareness of Water Quality Issues

Recent water quality crises and issues have garnered widespread attention from consumers, resulting from heavy coverage in traditional and social media. Problems like the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan have opened the eyes of many consumers, now questioning their own water supply and infrastructure. In addition, industrial waste disposal and the practice of hydraulic fracturing continue to foster concern.

Going forward, the average consumer is gaining further education about what is potentially in their water supply and what they can do to fix it. Many consumers are turning to supplemental, in-home water treatment systems to protect themselves from potentially harmful contaminants.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rc6hts/consumer_water?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pAsure Software Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
02:51pTENNANT COMPANY : SVP and Chief Financial Officer Tom Paulson to Retire
BU
02:50pBNP PARIBAS : #18-1303 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
02:50pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : To Debut On Alibaba's 'Tmall Super Brand Day'
PR
02:50pGLOBAL APP ANALYTICS MARKET 2018-2023 : User Analytics, Revenue Analytics, Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics, and App Performance Analytics & Operations - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:49pRYANAIR : Strike-hit Ryanair warns of job losses as cuts Dublin fleet
RE
02:49pNEX : Form 8.3 - CME GROUP INC
PU
02:49pGIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY : AORUS OPEN PUBG Tournament 2018 Kicks off This Summer
PU
02:49pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Sibanye Stillwater Ltd
PU
02:49pETERNIT : Beginning of the Quiet Period – 2Q18...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
4Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.