Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Contagion :® Raises Awareness About Vaccinations During National Immunization Awareness Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:54pm CEST

Dr. Jason Gallagher discusses the responsibility of medical professionals to educate the community

To raise awareness about the importance of on-time vaccinations in recognition of the National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Jason Gallagher, PharmD., a clinical professor at Temple University School of Pharmacy and the editor in chief of Contagion®, shared strategies and tips with medical professionals to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005609/en/

National Immunization Awareness Month celebrates the importance of vaccination for people of all ages. With misconceptions about vaccinations, caused by the rise in the anti-vaccination movement, it’s imperative for clinicians, pharmacists and other medical professionals to stay abreast of ways to educate patients on the benefits of vaccinations. Primary care providers should discuss the best vaccinations for individuals based on age, health, job, lifestyle and other factors.

Contagion® has urged the medical community to inform about the role of immunizations in enhancing population health. “While no one can force anyone to take a vaccine, the best we can do is educate and hope that maybe these repetitive, reassuring messages about their safety and efficacy is something that triggers awareness in parents to vaccinate,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher also said illnesses such as measles, mumps and rubella are returning because herd immunity is decreasing. He emphasized the vital role clinicians and pharmacists play in communicating the important message of vaccinations, so parents can make well-informed decisions.

For more tips on enhancing patient outcomes and continuous coverage on infectious diseases, visit www.contagionlive.com.

About Contagion®

Contagion® is a fully integrated print and digital news publication that provides health care practitioners and aligned professionals with timely information and resources to improve patient outcomes and positively affect the identification, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of infectious disease. It also incorporates the Outbreak Monitor, which provides real-time information about infectious disease outbreaks by geographical region. Contagion® is part of MJH Associates, Inc., a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04pAFARAK : Mogale to shut down furnace three
AQ
05:03pAGILYSYS : Casino Resorts Are Growing RevPAR
PU
05:03pAKSA ENERJI URETIM : The Effect of Natural Gas Price Hike on Aksa Energy
PU
05:03pTATA STEEL : TMH performs Jharkhand's first successful implantation of the world's smallest heart pacemaker
PU
05:03pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - FRS178 - Listing of New Financial Instrument
PU
05:03pACORN INCOME FUND : Net Asset Value(s) 01/08/2018 > >
PU
05:03pGAMING PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pGlobal Secondary Macronutrients Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:02pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : OPENS WORLD’S LARGEST FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON IN THE HOLY CITY OF MAKKAH IN SAUDI ARABIA
AQ
05:02pGRAIN TRUCK/BODY MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA : Size, Shares, Segmentation, Competitors, Channels, Trends, and Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.