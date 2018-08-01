Contagion :® Raises Awareness About Vaccinations During National Immunization Awareness Month

To raise awareness about the importance of on-time vaccinations in
recognition of the National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Jason
Gallagher, PharmD., a clinical professor at Temple University School
of Pharmacy and the editor in chief of Contagion®,
shared strategies and tips with medical professionals to encourage
parents to get their children vaccinated.
National Immunization Awareness Month celebrates the importance of
vaccination for people of all ages. With misconceptions about
vaccinations, caused by the rise in the anti-vaccination movement, it’s
imperative for clinicians, pharmacists and other medical professionals
to stay abreast of ways to educate patients on the benefits of
vaccinations. Primary care providers should discuss the best
vaccinations for individuals based on age, health, job, lifestyle and
other factors.
Contagion® has urged the medical community to inform about the
role of immunizations in enhancing population health. “While no one can
force anyone to take a vaccine, the best we can do is educate and hope
that maybe these repetitive, reassuring messages about their safety and
efficacy is something that triggers awareness in parents to vaccinate,”
Gallagher said.
Gallagher also said illnesses such as measles, mumps and rubella are
returning because herd immunity is decreasing. He emphasized the vital
role clinicians and pharmacists play in communicating the important
message of vaccinations, so parents can make well-informed decisions.
For more tips on enhancing patient outcomes and continuous coverage on
infectious diseases, visit www.contagionlive.com.
