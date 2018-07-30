Contango Asset Management : Appendix 4C – quarterly June 2018

Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16
Contango Asset Management Limited ABN56 080 277 998
Quarter ended30th June 2018
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current Quarter
$A'000
|
Year to date (12 months)
$A'000
|
-
1 Cash flows from operating activities
-
1.1 Receipts from customers
-
1.2 Payments for;
-
(a) research and development
-
(b) operating costs
-
(c) advertising and marketing
-
(d) leased assets
-
(e) staff costs
-
(f) administration and corporate costs
-
(g) restructuring costs (incl staff redundancies)
-
(h) corporate activity
-
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
-
1.4 Interest received
-
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
1.6 Income taxes paid
-
1.7 Other (provide details if material)
Recoverable payments made on behalf of clients
-
1.8 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|
637
(413) (73)
(711) (436) (637) (43)
21 -
-
|
4,920
(1,394)
(403)
(3,702) (2,705) (1,358)
(43)
51 (17)
(75)
|
(1,655)
|
(4,726)
|
-
2 Cash flows from investing activities
-
2.1 Payments to acquire:
-
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
(b) businesses (see item 10)
-
(c) investment in associate
-
(d) intellectual property
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:
-
(a) property, plant and equipment.
-
(b) businesses (see item 10).
-
(c) investments.
-
(d) intellectual property.
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
2.3a Cash flows from loans to associates
-
2.3b Loans to employees
-
2.4 Dividends received
-
2.5 Other - GST on item 2.2(e) Other
-
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
- -
- -
(178)
(386) (61)
|
(64)
(54)
5,860 (100) (178)
- (61)
|
(625)
|
5,403
|
-
4 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
-
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year
-
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9
-
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6
-
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10
-
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
-
4.5a Net Cash from acquired business
-
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter
|
7,696 (1,655)
(625) -
|
819 (4,726) 5,403 3,920
|
5,416
|
5,416
|
5
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated
|
Current quarter $A'000
|
Previous quarter $A'000
|
|
5,416 - - -
|
3,696 - - 4,000
|
5,416
|
7,696
6
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
6.3
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Payment for Directors fees and MD Salary
|
7
Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter $A'000
|
|
|
8
Financing facilities available
|
Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
|
Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
Next Quarter
Jul - Sep
|
$A'000
|
-
9.1 Research and development
-
9.2 Operating costs
-
9.3 Advertising and marketing
-
9.4 Leased assets
-
9.5 Staff costs
-
9.6 Restructuring costs (incl. redundancies)
-
9.6 Administration and corporate costs
-
9.7 Other (provide details if material)
9.7.1 Corporate activity costs
-
9.8 Total estimated cash outflows
|
-
62
85 -
572
203
596 225
|
1,743
Next Quarter
|
10
Acquisitions and disposals of business entities (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
|
Acquisitions
|
Disposals
|
YTD
|
10.1 Name of entity
|
-
|
-
|
10.2 Place of incorporation or registration
|
-
|
-
|
10.3 Consideration for acquisition or disposal
|
-
|
-
|
10.4 Total net assets
|
-
|
-
|
10.5 Nature of business
|
-
|
-
|
Compliance statement
Sign here:
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name: Martin Switzer
Date:
30 July 2018
