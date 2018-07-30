Contango Asset Management : Appendix 4C – quarterly June 2018

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

Contango Asset Management Limited ABN56 080 277 998

Quarter ended30th June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current Quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 1 Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for; (a) research and development (b) operating costs (c) advertising and marketing (d) leased assets (e) staff costs (f) administration and corporate costs (g) restructuring costs (incl staff redundancies) (h) corporate activity

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Other (provide details if material) Recoverable payments made on behalf of clients

1.8 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 637 (413) (73) (711) (436) (637) (43) 21 - - 4,920 (1,394) (403) (3,702) (2,705) (1,358) (43) 51 (17) (75) (1,655) (4,726)

2 Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) businesses (see item 10) (c) investment in associate (d) intellectual property (e) other non-current assets

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment. (b) businesses (see item 10). (c) investments. (d) intellectual property. (e) other non-current assets

2.3a Cash flows from loans to associates

2.3b Loans to employees

2.4 Dividends received

2.5 Other - GST on item 2.2(e) Other

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - (178) (386) (61) (64) (54) 5,860 (100) (178) - (61) (625) 5,403

4 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.5a Net Cash from acquired business

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter 7,696 (1,655) (625) - 819 (4,726) 5,403 3,920 5,416 5,416

5 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other - Term Deposit - 60 days

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter 5,416 - - - 3,696 - - 4,000 5,416 7,696

6

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

6.3

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment for Directors fees and MD Salary

Consolidated statement of cash flows 30 June 2018

7 Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

item 2.3

8 Financing facilities available Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) - - - - -

9 Estimated cash outflows for next quarter Next Quarter Jul - Sep $A'000 9.1 Research and development

9.2 Operating costs

9.3 Advertising and marketing

9.4 Leased assets

9.5 Staff costs

9.6 Restructuring costs (incl. redundancies)

9.6 Administration and corporate costs

9.7 Other (provide details if material) 9.7.1 Corporate activity costs

9.8 Total estimated cash outflows - 62 85 - 572 203 596 225 1,743 Next Quarter

10 Acquisitions and disposals of business entities (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Acquisitions Disposals YTD 10.1 Name of entity - - 10.2 Place of incorporation or registration - - 10.3 Consideration for acquisition or disposal - - 10.4 Total net assets - - 10.5 Nature of business - -

Consolidated statement of cash flows Contango Asset 30 June 2018 Management Limited Appendix 4C Compliance statement

