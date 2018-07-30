Log in
Contango Asset Management : Appendix 4C – quarterly June 2018

07/30/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Contango Asset Management Limited ABN56 080 277 998

Quarter ended30th June 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current Quarter

$A'000

Year to date (12 months)

$A'000

  • 1 Cash flows from operating activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for;

    • (a) research and development

    • (b) operating costs

    • (c) advertising and marketing

    • (d) leased assets

    • (e) staff costs

    • (f) administration and corporate costs

    • (g) restructuring costs (incl staff redundancies)

    • (h) corporate activity

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Other (provide details if material)

    Recoverable payments made on behalf of clients

  • 1.8 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

637

(413) (73)

(711) (436) (637) (43)

21 -

-

4,920

(1,394)

(403)

(3,702) (2,705) (1,358)

(43)

51 (17)

(75)

(1,655)

(4,726)

  • 2 Cash flows from investing activities

  • 2.1 Payments to acquire:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) businesses (see item 10)

    • (c) investment in associate

    • (d) intellectual property

    • (e) other non-current assets

  • 2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment.

    • (b) businesses (see item 10).

    • (c) investments.

    • (d) intellectual property.

    • (e) other non-current assets

  • 2.3a Cash flows from loans to associates

  • 2.3b Loans to employees

  • 2.4 Dividends received

  • 2.5 Other - GST on item 2.2(e) Other

  • 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

- -

- -

(178)

(386) (61)

(64)

(54)

5,860 (100) (178)

- (61)

(625)

5,403

  • 4 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9

  • 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6

  • 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10

  • 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

  • 4.5a Net Cash from acquired business

  • 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

7,696 (1,655)

(625) -

819 (4,726) 5,403 3,920

5,416

5,416

5

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated

Current quarter $A'000

Previous quarter $A'000

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other - Term Deposit - 60 days

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

5,416 - - -

3,696 - - 4,000

5,416

7,696

6

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

6.3

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payment for Directors fees and MD Salary

Consolidated statement of cash flows 30 June 2018

Contango Asset Management Limited Appendix 4C

7

Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

Current quarter $A'000

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

  • item 2.3

8

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount at quarter end

$A'000

Amount drawn at quarter end

$A'000

  • 8.1 Loan facilities

  • 8.2 Credit standby arrangements

  • 8.3 Other (please specify)

-

-

-

-

-

9

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

Next Quarter

Jul - Sep

$A'000

  • 9.1 Research and development

  • 9.2 Operating costs

  • 9.3 Advertising and marketing

  • 9.4 Leased assets

  • 9.5 Staff costs

  • 9.6 Restructuring costs (incl. redundancies)

  • 9.6 Administration and corporate costs

  • 9.7 Other (provide details if material)

    9.7.1 Corporate activity costs

  • 9.8 Total estimated cash outflows

-

62

85 -

572

203

596 225

1,743

Next Quarter

10

Acquisitions and disposals of business entities (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Acquisitions

Disposals

YTD

10.1 Name of entity

-

-

10.2 Place of incorporation or registration

-

-

10.3 Consideration for acquisition or disposal

-

-

10.4 Total net assets

-

-

10.5 Nature of business

-

-

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Contango Asset

30 June 2018

Management Limited

Appendix 4C

Compliance statement

  • 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and

  • 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name: Martin Switzer

Date:

30 July 2018

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 23:11:02 UTC
