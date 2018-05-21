Log in
Contango Asset Management : Final share buy-back notice – Appendix 3F

05/21/2018 | 01:10am CEST

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Rule 3.8A

Name of entity

Contango Asset Management LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

Employee share scheme buy-back over 10/12 limit

Details of all shares/units bought back

  • 2 Number of shares/units bought back

    ABN56 080 277 998

    5,912,695

  • 3 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

    or $3,547,617 (non-cash consideration)

  • 4 If buy-back is an on-market buy- N/A back - highest and lowest price paid

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 21 May 2018

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Hari Morfis

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 23:09:02 UTC
