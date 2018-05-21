Log in
Contango Asset Management : Notification of cancellation of shares under Buy-back

05/21/2018 | 01:10am CEST

21 May 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Limited Melbourne VIC 3000

By e-Lodgement

Dear Manager,

Notification of Cancellation of Shares

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX:CGA) is providing the ASX a copy of the form 484 Notice of Cancellation of Shares lodged with ASIC. The ASIC notification relates to the cancellation of 5,912,695 ordinary shares of the Company bought back under the Employee Share Scheme Buy-back as approved by shareholders on 20 February 2018.

Yours faithfully,

Hari Morfis Company Secretary

Contango Asset Management Limited

ABN: 56 080 277 998

ASX: CGA

Phone: +61 2 9048 7888 Level 6, 10 Spring Street, Sydney NSW, Australia 2000[email protected]www.contango.com.au

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAA21743

Lodgement date/time: 18-05-2018 22:05:00 Reference Id: 111641087

Corporations Act 2001

Form 484

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

080 277 998

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Haroula MORFISSignature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

Haroula MORFIS

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 18-05-2018

Form 484 - Change to company details

CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITEDACN080 277 998

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

5912695

3547617

Earliest Date of cancellation

18-05-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

41908361

152656522.67

0.00

Earliest date of change

18-05-2018

Disclaimer

Contango Asset Management Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 23:09:02 UTC
