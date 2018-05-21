Contango Asset Management : Notification of cancellation of shares under Buy-back

21 May 2018
The Manager
Notification of Cancellation of Shares
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX:CGA) is providing the ASX a copy of the form 484 Notice of Cancellation of Shares lodged with ASIC. The ASIC notification relates to the cancellation of 5,912,695 ordinary shares of the Company bought back under the Employee Share Scheme Buy-back as approved by shareholders on 20 February 2018.
Hari Morfis Company Secretary
Contango Asset Management Limited
Company details
Company name
CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
080 277 998
Haroula MORFISSignature
Haroula MORFIS
Secretary
Date signed 18-05-2018
CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITEDACN080 277 998
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
Share class code
Number of shares cancelled
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
ORD
5912695
3547617
Earliest Date of cancellation
18-05-2018
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
Share class code
Full title if not standard
Total number of shares
Total amount paid on these shares
Total amount unpaid on these shares
ORD
ORDINARY SHARES
41908361
152656522.67
0.00
Earliest date of change
18-05-2018