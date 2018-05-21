Contango Asset Management : Notification of cancellation of shares under Buy-back

21 May 2018

The Manager

Dear Manager,

Notification of Cancellation of Shares

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, Contango Asset Management Limited (the Company or CGA) (ASX:CGA) is providing the ASX a copy of the form 484 Notice of Cancellation of Shares lodged with ASIC. The ASIC notification relates to the cancellation of 5,912,695 ordinary shares of the Company bought back under the Employee Share Scheme Buy-back as approved by shareholders on 20 February 2018.

Yours faithfully,

Hari Morfis Company Secretary

Company name

Lodgement date/time: 18-05-2018 22:05:00 Reference Id: 111641087

080 277 998

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares cancelled Amount paid (cash or otherwise) ORD 5912695 3547617 Earliest Date of cancellation

18-05-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code Full title if not standard Total number of shares Total amount paid on these shares Total amount unpaid on these shares ORD ORDINARY SHARES 41908361 152656522.67 0.00 Earliest date of change

18-05-2018