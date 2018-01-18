Continental Materials : Price Increase Announcement - Aspahlt (Nationwide)

Please be advised that due to increases in crude oil costs, as well as increases in freight, CMI will be increasing prices of all CMI built-up roofing asphalt products. This increase will affect all markets throughout the U.S. The increase will be effective with all orders that ship beginning February 1, 2018 in the Northeast and March 1, 2018 for all other regional markets and all orders and prior quotes are subject to availability and confirmation. Orders must be confirmed and shipped prior to those dates in order to receive current pricing. Please contact your local CMI representative or CMI Customer Service if you have any questions.

At this time we are not sure that it will be necessary to announce further price increases and we will provide additional information as it becomes available that will allow you to better plan your inventory needs and project requirements going forward as well.



We thank you for your continued support, and know that our success depends on serving you, our customers, with Quality, Service, and Value every day to meet your business requirements.

Continental Materials, Inc. (CMI) is a national supplier of roofing system component materials and known for BUR (built-up roofing) asphalt with 'No Smell'™ odor eliminating technology and its WeatherSeal™ protective packaging, All-Weather™ asphalt felts and coated organic rolls, CMI All-Weather™ modified bitumen rolls, SureGrip™ construction fasteners and roofing nails, Continental's eco-friendly high density fiberboard roof insulation board and a premium line of SecureGrip™ synthetic roof underlayment products that are sold and used widely throughout the country. CMI has provided value added products and superior service to the roofing industry since 1958.

For more information on CMI products, call (215) 884-4930, visit www.continentalmaterials.com or contact your local CMI Sales Representative.