Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Controlco : Begins Distribution Partnership with Polish Controls Leader and Niagara Community Member Global Control 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 07:49pm CEST

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlco recently inaugurated a new distribution agreement with the Warsaw, Poland-based building automation hardware and software company Global Control 5. Including the full line of Intelligent Solution Managing Automation, known as iSMA, the distribution agreement is for the entire United States and represents an expansion for the Niagara Community members. This will be the first introduction of Global Control 5 to the U.S.

"Our devices are ready for the demanding U.S. market," said Global Control 5 President of the Board and CEO Adam Polgrabia. "Controlco focuses on best-in-class technology and highest-quality products in all of its hardware and software categories and we are proud to join the Controlco Automation Distribution family with our iSMA brand."

The iSMA portfolio consists of managing and supervisory software, automation controllers, DDC controllers, fan-coil units, IO modules and peripherals like sensors, relays and more.

"We think Global Control 5 and iSMA perfectly complements our existing portfolio of innovative device manufacturers and smart software solutions for information and operational technology in the buildings IoT space," said Controlco President Chip Cummins. "We're looking forward to introducing iSMA to our partners across the country."

Controlco invites contractors and systems integrators to the Global Control 5 iSMA product webinar on Wednesday, August 8 at 3 p.m. pdt. Find details and register here.

About Controlco

Controlco specializes in products and knowledge for information and operational technology systems for the buildings IoT sector. We distribute the industry's best controllers, sensors, software, networking devices and accessories for building owners and operators to gain realize returns on BMS investments, innovate for energy efficiency and compete for new building projects. With dedicated sales and support teams, Controlco offers controls contractors and system integrators all of the tools necessary to provide consistent professional solutions. Find out more at Controlco.com.

About Global Control 5

Global Control 5 Sp. Z.o.o., a Niagara Community member, is the Polish leader in hardware and software technology for building automation. Global Control 5 manufacturers innovative control solutions under its brand iSMA (Intelligent Solution Managing Automation), a portfolio that consists of managing and supervisory software, automation controllers, DDC controllers, fan coil units, IO modules and peripherals like sensors, relays and more. Learn more at https://gc5.pl/en/.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controlco-begins-distribution-partnership-with-polish-controls-leader-and-niagara-community-member-global-control-5-300692510.html

SOURCE Controlco


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:09pFIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : First container removed from South Side train derailment
AQ
08:07pVERISK ANALYTICS : These California counties have the highest share of homes vulnerable to wildfire
AQ
08:07pNISSAN MOTOR : Chain-reaction DUI crash causes six-car pileup on Highway 99, CHP says
AQ
08:06pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
08:06pWORKERS WANTED : Wing Walkers And All, The World’s Largest Airshow Is The Perfect Place To Look For Jet Engine Factory Prospects
PU
08:06pTRISTAR GOLD : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
PU
08:06pREGENCY CENTERS : Kroger's New Wellness App Encourages Healthier Shopping Habits
PU
08:06pFACEBOOK TO BANKS : Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users -- 4th Update
DJ
08:06pPAUL GAUGUIN CRUISES : Offers A Two-Week Sale On Select 2018 And 2019 Tahiti, French Polynesia, And South Pacific Voyages
PR
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.