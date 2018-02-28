Converge ICT Solutions Selects Coriant to Expand Metro Ethernet Services Across the Philippines

Coriant,
a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking
solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today
announced that Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (Converge), a complete ICT
solutions provider in the Philippines, has selected the Coriant®
7090 Packet Transport Platform and Coriant
Transcend™ Chorus network management to expand delivery of
carrier-grade metro Ethernet services across the Philippines. The
nationwide deployment will span over 450 sites and help Converge better
serve the broadband, wholesale, and cloud connectivity needs of its
small, medium, and large enterprise customers.
“Converge remains committed to continuous innovation that drives
increased value for our customers and keeps us at the forefront of
Information and Communications Technology,” said Jesus Romero, Chief
Operating Officer, Converge ICT Solutions. “With a flexible portfolio of
CE 2.0 solutions, demonstrated software networking expertise, and
outstanding local support, Coriant proved the ideal technology partner
for this important service expansion project.”
Configured as an aggregation and demarcation device, the Coriant 7090
solution will enable Converge to quickly and cost-efficiently deploy MEF Carrier
Ethernet 2.0 (CE 2.0) certified services, including 10GbE
point-to-point (E-Line), any-to-any (E-LAN), hub and spoke (E-Access),
and rooted-multipoint (E-Tree) services. To simplify and accelerate
end-user CE 2.0 service activation, Converge will leverage the Zero
Touch Provisioning capabilities of Coriant Transcend™ Chorus. The
software-powered end-to-end management platform supports sophisticated
automation capabilities designed to increase agility, shorten
time-to-revenue, provide better Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and
reduce OpEx by eliminating avoidable truck rolls.
"Our proven CE 2.0 platforms offer network operators like Converge an
unprecedented level of scalability, efficiency, and flexibility as they
extend the reach of broadband connectivity," said Alfred Ling, Managing
Director, North Asia & Oceania, Coriant. "The result is a resilient
foundation for affordable, high quality, and tailor-made data services
that meet a wide variety of enterprise needs."
The Coriant® 7090 CE Packet Transport Solutions are an integral
component of Coriant’s comprehensive end-to-end transport portfolio and
work seamlessly with the Coriant®
7100 Nano and Pico Packet Optical Transport Solutions, the Coriant®
mTera® Universal Transport Platform, the Coriant®
hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform, and the Coriant®
8600 Smart Router Series. The Coriant portfolio provides flexible
and reliable transport solutions that meet a wide variety of service
needs from integrated network access to scalable high-speed transport
spanning metro, regional, and long haul network segments.
Coriant will showcase its full suite of packet optical transport and
multi-sided platform solutions at OFC 2018, Booth #2239, March 13-15,
2018, San Diego, California.
About Converge ICT Solutions
Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (Converge) is a leading provider of
value-added integrated solutions in telecom, network and internet
connectivity in the Philippines. The company is focused on building
strategic alliances with technology partners to ensure enhanced value to
its clients by creating customized solutions. Converge offers bandwidth
and transport services which include international private lines (IPL),
domestic leased lines (DLL), multi-site interconnectivity (Point to
Multi-Point), metro Ethernet and Internet connectivity services such as
Fiber Internet, Cable Internet, Internet Cable TV Bundle, Cable TV,
Prepaid Internet, Enterprise Internet and Business Internet. The company
also provides data center services such as network management services,
multi-homed network, disaster recovery services, network redundancy
solutions, 24/7 monitoring, co-location and local connectivity.
About Coriant
Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a
fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant
SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions
and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators
cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity,
and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile,
video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators
around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers,
cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs,
government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished
heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is
helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network
infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications
needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com
and follow us on Twitter
for the latest news and information.
