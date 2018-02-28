Converge ICT Solutions Selects Coriant to Expand Metro Ethernet Services Across the Philippines

Coriant MEF CE 2.0-Certified Solutions and Zero Touch Provisioning Capabilities Provide Agile and Efficient Foundation for Affordable High-Speed Enterprise Data Services

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (Converge), a complete ICT solutions provider in the Philippines, has selected the Coriant® 7090 Packet Transport Platform and Coriant Transcend™ Chorus network management to expand delivery of carrier-grade metro Ethernet services across the Philippines. The nationwide deployment will span over 450 sites and help Converge better serve the broadband, wholesale, and cloud connectivity needs of its small, medium, and large enterprise customers.

“Converge remains committed to continuous innovation that drives increased value for our customers and keeps us at the forefront of Information and Communications Technology,” said Jesus Romero, Chief Operating Officer, Converge ICT Solutions. “With a flexible portfolio of CE 2.0 solutions, demonstrated software networking expertise, and outstanding local support, Coriant proved the ideal technology partner for this important service expansion project.”

Configured as an aggregation and demarcation device, the Coriant 7090 solution will enable Converge to quickly and cost-efficiently deploy MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 (CE 2.0) certified services, including 10GbE point-to-point (E-Line), any-to-any (E-LAN), hub and spoke (E-Access), and rooted-multipoint (E-Tree) services. To simplify and accelerate end-user CE 2.0 service activation, Converge will leverage the Zero Touch Provisioning capabilities of Coriant Transcend™ Chorus. The software-powered end-to-end management platform supports sophisticated automation capabilities designed to increase agility, shorten time-to-revenue, provide better Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and reduce OpEx by eliminating avoidable truck rolls.

"Our proven CE 2.0 platforms offer network operators like Converge an unprecedented level of scalability, efficiency, and flexibility as they extend the reach of broadband connectivity," said Alfred Ling, Managing Director, North Asia & Oceania, Coriant. "The result is a resilient foundation for affordable, high quality, and tailor-made data services that meet a wide variety of enterprise needs."

The Coriant® 7090 CE Packet Transport Solutions are an integral component of Coriant’s comprehensive end-to-end transport portfolio and work seamlessly with the Coriant® 7100 Nano and Pico Packet Optical Transport Solutions, the Coriant® mTera® Universal Transport Platform, the Coriant® hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform, and the Coriant® 8600 Smart Router Series. The Coriant portfolio provides flexible and reliable transport solutions that meet a wide variety of service needs from integrated network access to scalable high-speed transport spanning metro, regional, and long haul network segments.

Coriant will showcase its full suite of packet optical transport and multi-sided platform solutions at OFC 2018, Booth #2239, March 13-15, 2018, San Diego, California.

About Converge ICT Solutions

Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (Converge) is a leading provider of value-added integrated solutions in telecom, network and internet connectivity in the Philippines. The company is focused on building strategic alliances with technology partners to ensure enhanced value to its clients by creating customized solutions. Converge offers bandwidth and transport services which include international private lines (IPL), domestic leased lines (DLL), multi-site interconnectivity (Point to Multi-Point), metro Ethernet and Internet connectivity services such as Fiber Internet, Cable Internet, Internet Cable TV Bundle, Cable TV, Prepaid Internet, Enterprise Internet and Business Internet. The company also provides data center services such as network management services, multi-homed network, disaster recovery services, network redundancy solutions, 24/7 monitoring, co-location and local connectivity.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

