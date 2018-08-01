Conveyor Delivery Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America: 2017-2022 Market Analysis & Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Conveyor Delivery Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - 2017-2022 - Analysis & Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conveyor delivery trucks discussed in this report are stone slingers and fertilizer/seed tenders. No identified manufacturer offers both product types. These have been evaluated together as a segment owing to similarity in delivery system conveyor-based.

Virtually all conveyor delivery trucks are mounted on heavy-duty Class 8 chassis. All truck-mounted fertilizer/seed tenders and 95% of stone slingers are installed on Class 8 heavy-duty vocational/straight truck chassis.

Stone slinger manufacturing is a niche business, with four identified manufacturers. A large share of fertilizer/seed tenders are trailer-mounted. Several manufacturers only offer trailer-based fertilizer/seed tenders, and those that manufacture truck-mounted units typically sell a larger number of trailer-based units.

The five leading fertilizer tender manufacturers accounted for 60% of unit shipments and 63% of dollar value of sales in 2017. The leading stone slinger manufacturer has about 33% share of its segment.

The fertilizer tender market is a mature one, with several manufacturers offering the product, and competition levels are high. Larger-sized tenders are experiencing greater demand; however restrictions and state regulations on road weights are a challenge to how big a tender can get. Tender versatility is an important factor for buyers, and customers look for tenders that can handle multiple commodities during different seasons.

These and other topics are the subject of this report. The report can be put to immediate use for sales and market planning, M&A identification, competitive share analysis, alliances and technology transfer considerations.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (16 Companies Profiled)

