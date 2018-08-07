Cook & Boardman Acquires Contract Hardware of Florida

The Cook & Boardman Group (“Cook & Boardman” or “C&B”), a portfolio
company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, today announced the acquisition of
Contract Hardware of Florida, a leading commercial door and hardware
distributor based in Tallahassee, Florida. Cook & Boardman has completed
seven acquisitions under Ridgemont’s ownership, including three
acquisitions within Florida. Financial terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
“Contract Hardware of Florida has an outstanding reputation and long
history of serving lodging properties, having completed nearly 300
hospitality projects nationwide,” said Darrin Anderson, CEO of Cook &
Boardman. “This acquisition brings us to seven locations across Florida
and deepens our expertise in the hospitality sector, enabling us to win
more contract business in the northern part of the state as well as
national account customers for new project and remodel work.”
“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Cook & Boardman for
their interest in our company and are honored to be a part of the C&B
family,” said David Rudd, CEO of Contract Hardware of Florida. “Darrin
Anderson and the C&B team have made this acquisition a pleasure and have
gained our greatest respect with their honesty and sincerity. The
leadership they have shown is very motivating and I truly believe in the
tremendous growth potential for the combined business going forward.”
About The Cook & Boardman Group
Cook & Boardman is a leading specialty distributor of commercial metal
and wood doors, door frames, door hardware, and related products,
including access control devices and specialty products. The Company
serves the non-residential market, including the commercial, municipal,
healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors. Cook & Boardman is
headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and operates thirty-five
locations across twelve states. www.cookandboardman.com
About Ridgemont Equity Partners
Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and
growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have
invested approximately $4 billion in 143 companies. The firm focuses on
investments of $25 million to $125 million in industries in which it has
deep expertise, including business and industrial services, energy,
healthcare, and technology and telecommunications. www.ridgemontep.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005214/en/