Cook & Boardman Acquires Contract Hardware of Florida

08/07/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

Expands Footprint and Service Offering at Local and National Levels

The Cook & Boardman Group (“Cook & Boardman” or “C&B”), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, today announced the acquisition of Contract Hardware of Florida, a leading commercial door and hardware distributor based in Tallahassee, Florida. Cook & Boardman has completed seven acquisitions under Ridgemont’s ownership, including three acquisitions within Florida. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Contract Hardware of Florida has an outstanding reputation and long history of serving lodging properties, having completed nearly 300 hospitality projects nationwide,” said Darrin Anderson, CEO of Cook & Boardman. “This acquisition brings us to seven locations across Florida and deepens our expertise in the hospitality sector, enabling us to win more contract business in the northern part of the state as well as national account customers for new project and remodel work.”

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Cook & Boardman for their interest in our company and are honored to be a part of the C&B family,” said David Rudd, CEO of Contract Hardware of Florida. “Darrin Anderson and the C&B team have made this acquisition a pleasure and have gained our greatest respect with their honesty and sincerity. The leadership they have shown is very motivating and I truly believe in the tremendous growth potential for the combined business going forward.”

About The Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is a leading specialty distributor of commercial metal and wood doors, door frames, door hardware, and related products, including access control devices and specialty products. The Company serves the non-residential market, including the commercial, municipal, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors. Cook & Boardman is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and operates thirty-five locations across twelve states. www.cookandboardman.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested approximately $4 billion in 143 companies. The firm focuses on investments of $25 million to $125 million in industries in which it has deep expertise, including business and industrial services, energy, healthcare, and technology and telecommunications. www.ridgemontep.com


© Business Wire 2018
