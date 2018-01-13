Cooling Towers Market Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
has announced the release of their ‘Cooling
Towers Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and
data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets,
factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices,
pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier
capability matrix for the heavy
industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind
the procurement of cooling towers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for
making smart purchasing decisions.
Global Cooling Towers Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Cooling towers are extensively used in non-industrial segments
including the commercial real estate sector to regulate the temperature
within thermal and nuclear power plants across the world to ensure
optimum production of energy,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib
Bora. “Also, the buyers are increasingly demanding custom-made towers as
their requirements differ based on their processes, project locations,
regulatory norms, and budget,” added Tridib.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cooling
Towers Market:
-
Growing demand for hybrid cooling towers
-
Rise in adoption of HDPE-based cooling towers across end-user
industries
-
Increasing adoption of dry cooling towers
Growing demand for hybrid cooling towers:
It has been observed that wet cooling towers offer greater thermal
performance compared with dry cooling towers. However, wet cooling
towers are vulnerable to corrosion, require large quantities of water,
and involve high maintenance costs limiting their popularity. Hybrid
cooling towers are ideal for areas that have access to water. The heat
transfer performance of a hybrid cooling tower is similar to the one
provided by a wet cooling tower, leading to their popularity across
various end-user industries. Moreover, hybrid cooling towers help buyers
in plume abatement and offer excellent resistance to issues such as
scaling and corrosion.
The rise in the adoption of HDPE-based cooling towers across end-user
industries:
HDPE-based cooling towers offer better structural integrity and stronger
protection against corrosion. They are priced relatively higher compared
with cooling towers constructed from materials such as wood and
galvanized steel. Therefore, their adoption is presently limited to
developed regions such as North America and Europe where the purchasing
power of buyers is high. Moreover, an HDPE-based cooling tower negates
the need for regular maintenance and expensive replacement of parts when
compared with conventional cooling towers.
Increasing adoption of dry cooling towers:
The increase in regulatory stringency surrounding the use of water in
wet cooling towers has motivated buyers across all geographical regions
to adopt dry cooling towers, which use air for cooling the cooling
water. Also, as dry cooling towers offer high resistance to scaling and
corrosion, they reduce operating costs for buyers. As a result, they are
increasingly adopted across all major geographical regions
