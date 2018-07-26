Log in
Cooper Levenson Welcomes Sean F. Dalton, Esquire to the Firm

07/26/2018

Atlantic City, N.J., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Levenson is pleased to announce that attorney Sean F. Dalton has joined the firm. Dalton will be based in the firm’s Atlantic City office.

"Sean is an accomplished attorney with private and public sector experience, and significant knowledge in the areas of regulatory compliance, security, cannabis regulation, and criminal law. His background will ideally complement the Cooper Levenson team," said Kenneth J. Calemmo, chief operating officer.

Dalton served in the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General where, as Assistant Attorney General, he served as lead counsel for the Division of Criminal Justice implementation of marijuana legislation and as a Member of the Attorney General Taskforce on Immigration Reform. Dalton also assisted in the implementation/compliance of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform.

Dalton served as Gloucester County Prosecutor from 2001 – 2017 and was the longest serving Prosecutor in Gloucester County history. He is the former President of the County Prosecutor Association of New Jersey (CPANJ), as well as the New Jersey representative to the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA). His Veteran program garnered national recognition and was a model for statewide legislation.

Dalton served two terms in the New Jersey State Assembly, representing the 4th Legislative District. He was a strong advocate for transportation, government reform, property tax reductions, and measures to combat overdevelopment in suburban areas.

Dalton is the attorney of record in more than 25 published and unpublished New Jersey decisions. He is the author of "Leave No Man (or Woman) Behind," Nov. 2017 Review of Gloucester County Veterans Initiative in The Prosecutor Magazine, a national publication.

Dalton is the recipient of leadership awards from the Gloucester County NAACP, the Puerto Rican Action Committee, American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), the Mental Health Alliance of New Jersey, and Camden Corporate Watch. He served as a Member of the Board of Trustees for Underwood Hospital as the organization transitioned to Inspira Health Network and expanded multi-specialty health centers throughout Gloucester and Cumberland counties.

Cooper Levenson is a full service law firm since 1957, with offices in New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cooper Levenson Welcomes Sean F. Dalton, Esquire to the Firm


Donna M. Vecere
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law
609.572.7362
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
