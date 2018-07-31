Copper North Mining : Announces Increase to Private Placement

July 30, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia -- Copper North Mining Corp. ('Copper North' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:COL) announces that as a result of positive investor response to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Offering'), as disclosed in a news release dated July 24, 2018, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from $50,000 to $100,000.

Under the increased Offering, the Company may issue up to 2 million units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.05 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a 'Share') and one warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 60 months from closing.

The net proceeds of the common shares will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay finder's fees.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before August 1, 2018 and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities will be subject to a four month hold.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the '1933 Act'), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About Copper North

Copper North is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Its assets include the Carmacks Project located in Yukon and the Redstone Property located in Northwest Territories. Copper North trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol COL.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Dr. Harlan Meade

President, CEO and Director

For Further Information

Dr. Harlan Meade

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.398.3451

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.coppernorthmining.com

