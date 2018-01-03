Copper North Mining : Enters Flow-Through Private Placement

January 2, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia -- Copper North Mining Corp. ('Copper North' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:COL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into private placement agreement previously announced on December 6, 2017. The private placement provides for gross proceeds of $74,970 through the issuance of 888,200 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.0085 per share on December 29, 2017. The shares are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until April 30, 2018 except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement will be used on qualifying 'Canadian exploration expenses' (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's Carmacks Copper-Gold Project.

About Copper North

Copper North is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Its assets include the Carmacks Project located in the Yukon, the Redstone Property located in the Northwest Territories, and the Thor Property in British Columbia. Copper North trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol COL.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Dr. Harlan Meade

President, CEO and Director

For Further Information

Dr. Harlan Meade

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.398.3451

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.coppernorthmining.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and proposed exploration and development activities and their timing. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, the timeliness and success of regulatory approvals, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and other exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the Private Placement will receive regulatory approval, the proposed exploration and development of the mineral projects will proceed as planned, market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and mineral prices, and any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.