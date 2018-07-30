CoreSite : Realty Corporation Announces Sale of Common Stock by The Carlyle Group

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“CoreSite”), a premier provider
of secure, reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions across the U.S., today announced the sale of 2,250,000 shares
of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with The Carlyle
Group to Citigroup and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, as the
underwriters in connection with the offering.
Upon completion of the offering, investment funds affiliated with The
Carlyle Group will continue to hold an aggregate of 11,525,390
partnership units in CoreSite’s operating partnership that they may
elect to redeem in whole or in part for cash or, at CoreSite’s option,
CoreSite may elect to acquire those operating partnership units
submitted for redemption in exchange for shares of its common stock on a
one-for-one basis. If all such operating partnership units were tendered
for redemption and CoreSite elected to acquire such units in exchange
for shares of its common stock, investment funds affiliated with The
Carlyle Group would own an aggregate of 23.9% of CoreSite’s issued and
outstanding common stock. The offering is expected to close and settle
on or about August 2, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
Neither CoreSite nor CoreSite’s management is selling any shares of
common stock in the offering and CoreSite will not receive any of the
proceeds from the offering of shares by the selling stockholders.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC propose to offer the
shares of common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or
through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New
York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a
combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which
may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at
prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
CoreSite has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus)
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the
offering to which this communication relates. Before investing, you
should read the prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC for
information about CoreSite and this offering. You may get these
documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
A copy of the prospectus and any prospectus supplements may also be
obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 and
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department,
One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037,
or by email at [email protected].
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable,
high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing
customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than
1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud
providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect,
protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and
computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated
employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of
which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting
relationships.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and
strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions
concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should,"
"seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates"
or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar
words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or
trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond
CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly
from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks
include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic
conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets;
operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information
systems, internal processes and information security; significant
industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors
affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking
statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and
expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance.
Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying
assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future
events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other
factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially
from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk
Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other
risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
