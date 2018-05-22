Cornerstone Search Group : Recognized by Forbes on 2018 “America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms” List

Cornerstone Rises 110 Spots in One Year to Break Into Top 100 of Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms”

Cornerstone Search Group (Cornerstone), a Life Sciences Executive Search Specialty Firm, today announces it has been named one of the 2018 “America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms” by Forbes, for the second year in a row. Cornerstone’s unique position as a firm dedicated exclusively to servicing the pharma/biotech industry helped the company rise a remarkable 113 spots from #200 in 2017, to break into the top 100 in less than a year, placing #86 out of over 14,000 nominated firms.

“Cornerstone is one of the only-- if not the only-- executive search firms to make the Forbes list dedicated exclusively to the pharma/biotech space,” states Cliff Miras, co-founder and managing partner, Cornerstone. “We contribute this remarkable change in rank to Cornerstone’s constant drive to improve the candidate and client experience, as well as our team’s willingness to take on challenging searches. We entrench ourselves in understanding the industry and developing long term relationships with talent, following and supporting the arc of people’s professional careers. This intimate understanding of the talent landscape and shifts in the industry help us serve our clients better and identify talent early who we know will be impactful players in their field.”

Equally remarkable is the ranking of Cornerstone – a relatively small, boutique firm – in the top 100 with multi-billion dollar firms with global practices that stretch across a broad range of industries.

Steven Raz, co-founder and managing partner, Cornerstone, states, “Focusing exclusively on the life sciences industry for over 16 years enables us to generate faster and more successful results for our clients. Our size helps us personalize the experience for our clients and candidates.”

The Forbes/Statista collaborative ranking is driven by a survey of over 34,000, candidates, HR Managers and recruiting experts, who, in addition to other criteria, rated firms on a scale from 1 (“poor”) to 6 (“excellent”), and on qualities including understanding of company culture, candidate experience, and candidate quality and “fit.” A detailed overview of the methodology can be found here.

Cornerstone Search Group is a Life Sciences Executive Search firm headquartered in the heart of the New Jersey "Pharmaceutical/Biotech Corridor." Established in 2000 by search industry veterans with a vision on how to provide better service and results, Cornerstone Search Group partners with US and globally-based Life Sciences companies, ranging in size from "Big Pharma" to small biotechs, to help them strategize, identify, attract, and hire talent at the C-, VP-, and Director Levels. Cornerstone strives every day to meet and exceed our mission statement: Building Better Companies, Building Better Careers®. Visit www.cornerstonesg.com.

