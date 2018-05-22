Cornerstone Search Group : Recognized by Forbes on 2018 “America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms” List

Cornerstone Search Group (Cornerstone), a Life Sciences Executive Search
Specialty Firm, today announces it has been named one of the 2018 “America’s
Best Executive Recruiting Firms” by Forbes, for the second year in a
row. Cornerstone’s unique position as a firm dedicated exclusively to
servicing the pharma/biotech industry helped the company rise a
remarkable 113 spots from #200 in 2017, to break into the top 100 in
less than a year, placing #86 out of over 14,000 nominated firms.
“Cornerstone is one of the only-- if not the only-- executive search
firms to make the Forbes list dedicated exclusively to the
pharma/biotech space,” states Cliff Miras, co-founder and managing
partner, Cornerstone. “We contribute this remarkable change in rank to
Cornerstone’s constant drive to improve the candidate and client
experience, as well as our team’s willingness to take on challenging
searches. We entrench ourselves in understanding the industry and
developing long term relationships with talent, following and supporting
the arc of people’s professional careers. This intimate understanding of
the talent landscape and shifts in the industry help us serve our
clients better and identify talent early who we know will be impactful
players in their field.”
Equally remarkable is the ranking of Cornerstone – a relatively small,
boutique firm – in the top 100 with multi-billion dollar firms with
global practices that stretch across a broad range of industries.
Steven Raz, co-founder and managing partner, Cornerstone, states,
“Focusing exclusively on the life sciences industry for over 16 years
enables us to generate faster and more successful results for our
clients. Our size helps us personalize the experience for our clients
and candidates.”
The Forbes/Statista collaborative ranking is driven by a survey of over
34,000, candidates, HR Managers and recruiting experts, who, in addition
to other criteria, rated firms on a scale from 1 (“poor”) to 6
(“excellent”), and on qualities including understanding of company
culture, candidate experience, and candidate quality and “fit.” A
detailed overview of the methodology can be found here.
