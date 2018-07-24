Coronation Securities Expands US Capabilities Using Marco Polo Regulatory Platform

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based broker-dealer, Marco Polo Securities, is pleased to announce that Coronation Securities – a major Nigerian financial institution – is expanding its access to US investors via the Marco Polo regulatory platform.

Marco Polo has relationships with dozens of securities firms throughout Europe, APAC, Africa and the Americas, and enables clients to market their local capabilities and products to international investors. In turn, the solution gives investors access to local exchange-listed securities as well as locally originated private placement and M&A investment opportunities.

Uwana Ekpat, Head of Coronation Securities, said, "Coronation Securities values adherence to regulatory requirements in all markets we have a presence in. In joining the Marco Polo platform we will be able to extend our reach in the US investment community while ensuring compliance with US regulation."

Steve Carlson, Chairman of Marco Polo Securities, said, "Global investors have limited access to Africa's growing capital markets. Nigeria is a major part of Africa's growth excitement and we welcome the opportunity to add Coronation to our expanding platform of African securities firms. Coronation is one of Nigeria's premier financial services groups providing local markets execution, debt and equity research, wealth management as well as merchant banking products. We look forward to helping them market these products to an expanding investor base in the US, Europe and Asia."

About Coronation Securities

Coronation Securities Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Coronation Merchant Bank Group and a licensed broker-dealer firm regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Nigerian Stock Exchange. We provide retail, HNI and institutional clients (foreign and local) with best-in-class, efficient and transparent execution of financial instrument trades on local exchanges in Nigeria.

Further information on Coronation Securities is available at https://www.coronationsl.com/.

Contact Coronation Securities

+234 (0)1 236 6235 - 2009

[email protected]

About Marco Polo Securities Inc.

Marco Polo Securities Inc. is a US-registered broker-dealer offering global execution, regulatory and distribution capabilities. Marco Polo began as a pioneer in cross-border electronic trading infrastructure to enable global institutional flows. Today, Marco Polo Securities has a robust network of securities firms around the world and provides a wide range of regulatory and global distribution solutions for capital raising, trading, research, and wealth management. Marco Polo is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC.

Further information on Marco Polo Securities is available at www.mpsecurities.com

Contact Marco Polo Securities Inc.

Business Development

+1 347 745 6448

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronation-securities-expands-us-capabilities-using-marco-polo-regulatory-platform-300685614.html

SOURCE Marco Polo Securities Inc.