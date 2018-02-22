Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases
ZURICH -- RepRisk
data used in JUST Capital's 2017 ranking of America's Most JUST Companies
Source: RepRisk
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Solar
Generated Electricity Coming to More Six Flags Parks Source: Six
Flags Entertainment Corporation
SAN DIEGO -- UnitedHealthcare
Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Jackie Robinson Family YMCA
Source: UnitedHealthcare
TOKYO & MONTREAL -- Nominations
Open for The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2018 Source: AEON
Environmental Foundation
PHOENIX -- Cable
ONE Extends Arbor Day Foundation Partnership to Include Hurricane Tree
Recovery Campaign Source: Cable One, Inc.
FORT TOTTEN, N.D. -- United
Health Foundation, Cankdeska Cikana Community College Launch New $1.2
Million Partnership to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment for
the Spirit Lake Dakota Community Source: United Health Foundation
BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart
Hires More Than 194,000 U.S. Military Veterans since the Launch of the
Veterans Welcome Home Commitment Source: Walmart Inc.
DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair
Again Named a World’s Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere Institute
Source: Praxair, Inc.
MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX
and BirdLife: A Decade of Biodiversity Conservation Source: CEMEX,
S.A.B. de C.V.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005256/en/