Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

02/22/2018 | 01:09pm CET

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005256/en/

ZURICH -- RepRisk data used in JUST Capital's 2017 ranking of America's Most JUST Companies Source: RepRisk

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Solar Generated Electricity Coming to More Six Flags Parks Source: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

SAN DIEGO -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Jackie Robinson Family YMCA Source: UnitedHealthcare

TOKYO & MONTREAL -- Nominations Open for The MIDORI Prize for Biodiversity 2018 Source: AEON Environmental Foundation

PHOENIX -- Cable ONE Extends Arbor Day Foundation Partnership to Include Hurricane Tree Recovery Campaign Source: Cable One, Inc.

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. -- United Health Foundation, Cankdeska Cikana Community College Launch New $1.2 Million Partnership to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment for the Spirit Lake Dakota Community Source: United Health Foundation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Hires More Than 194,000 U.S. Military Veterans since the Launch of the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment Source: Walmart Inc.

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Again Named a World’s Most Ethical Company by Ethisphere Institute Source: Praxair, Inc.

MONTERREY, Mexico -- CEMEX and BirdLife: A Decade of Biodiversity Conservation Source: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

© Business Wire 2018
