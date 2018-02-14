Corporate Transaction Lawyers Colodny Fass Law Handle Complex Cross-Border Driver's License Testing Software Company Acquisition

Shareholders of a corporation doing business in the United States and
Canada were successfully represented by the Florida
law firm of Colodny Fass in navigating the complexities of a
sophisticated cross-border corporate acquisition involving multiple law
and accounting firms in Canada and nationwide.
The transaction, which resulted in the acquisition of driver’s license
software testing company Solutions
Thru Software LTD (STS) by Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI),
closed during January 2018.
Colodny Fass handled the extensive negotiations, due diligence and
documentation entailed in the transaction.
Led by regulatory transactions lawyer Tim
West, Managing Partner Mike
Colodny and Associate Brittany
Alexander, Colodny Fass worked closely with Canadian Brant Fisher of
EBT Chartered Accountants LLP, and Reginald Bolton of the Canadian law
firm of Bolton Bishop Bowman to resolve related compliance issues for
its client, STS.
In its announcement of the deal, ITI explained that the acquisition will
significantly expand its product offering and distribution capabilities
to the United States and Canada. Terms of the multi-million-dollar
transaction were not disclosed.
“Incepted as a garage-based startup over 20 years ago, STS started with
its first customer in the U.S., grew into an industry leader, and now
counts over 25 governmental jurisdictions as customers, including four
Canadian provinces and one territory,” West said.
Colodny Fass had previously represented STS in a government
procurement-related matter.
About Colodny Fass, STS and ITI
For over 45 years, Colodny
Fass has handled complex corporate transactions, regulation and
compliance, administrative law matters, employment law, and government
relations. Its Litigation Division represents business and insurance
clients in commercial litigation, insurance defense and appellate
matters.
STS has
been providing state-of-the-art driver knowledge testing systems since
1998 and holds significant knowledge of state and federal driver testing
regulations. This acquisition broadens ITI’s Software offering to Motor
Vehicle Agencies to add Driver License Knowledge Testing to software
used for Vehicle Registration transactions, which also will expand ITI’s
Self-Service Kiosk capabilities.
ITI
is the leading provider of software and self-service technologies to
motor vehicle agencies in North America, with its products serving to
simplify and secure the process of printing and monitoring vehicle
registrations, tags, titles and license plate issuances. ITI’s
print-on-demand software serves approximately 55 million vehicle
registrations and tags, and 8 million license plates.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005493/en/