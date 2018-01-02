County First Bank : officially joined with Community Bank of the Chesapeake

January 2, 2018

County First Bank officially merged with Community Bank of the Chesapeake on January 1, 2018. The coming together of our two community banks puts us in an even better position to deliver exceptional products and services that exceed the expectations of our customers in the Southern Maryland community.

What this means for you

You get a banking partner just as committed to delivering the same outstanding service you've come to expect from a true community bank vested in helping you succeed. Many of the same local, friendly faces you've always banked with are still here to serve you. In addition, you benefit from access to more financial tools, resources and support. Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a long and celebrated history of serving local families and businesses and helping our communities grow financially stronger.

What happens next?

We are carefully transitioning into one operation to make the integration as seamless as possible, so you won't notice any changes right away. It's business as usual.Please continue to conduct your banking at your same County First Bank branches, using your same accounts, debit/check cards, checks, loan payments and online banking information as you currently do.

We are committed to maintaining a branch network that serves our customers in the most efficient and convenient ways possible. We are evaluating all of our branch locations and how we can best serve our customers. Notification of any changes to the branch network will be sent in the coming weeks.

Our two banks will consolidate operations during the weekend of May 4, 2018. At that time, our operating systems will be combined and branch signage will be updated to reflect the Community Bank of the Chesapeake name. You will receive a complete conversion guide in the mail in late March so you'll know exactly what to expect. Also, we will be in touch regularly to communicate any news related to the merging of operations that may affect you.

As always, we are grateful for the outstanding support of County First Bank during this transition. As your bank, we look forward to a continued partnership that evolves to meet your growing needs. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your local branch.

