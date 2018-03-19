Log in
CouplesRehabs.org Provides Insights For Couples Searching An Appropriate Rehab Center

03/19/2018

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a quality alcohol treatment or drug rehab for couples is very difficult if you don't have someone you can trust to recommend a quality program.

Couples Drug Rehab
Insights For Couples Searching An Appropriate Rehab Center


CouplesRehabs.org was created to help couples, lovers, and individuals in need of alcohol or other drug treatment to have a reliable helpline where they can get professional advice on what rehab that accept couples have the best outcomes.

When calling CouplesRehabs.org, you will be talking to Couples Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor that is a Board Approved Supervisor and is very familiar with all of the drug treatment facilities for couples and even individuals that needed help with addiction.

Many couples think it is better to leave their home state to get alcohol or drug rehab, which is commonly a good suggestion, but if one person is on probation or parole, it is almost certain that going to another state for treatment is out of the question.

Fortunately for couples, there are effective couples drug rehab centers that also handled alcohol and drug treatment, however, it is important that these couples find the appropriate couples inpatient rehab for their level of addiction.

There are many considerations when selecting an appropriate rehab center:

1. Does it have a comprehensive therapeutic program that handles every affected area of one's addiction? You can build a car, but if you leave off the steering wheel, it won't perform. Similarly, if you get alcohol or drug treatment and there is an area of your life that wasn't rehabilitated, then it is just a matter of time until you relapse.

2. Is the length of stay adequate to address all outpoints in the couple's life and take the time and have the expertise to correct these problems?

3. Are the restrictions placed on the couple suppressive and cause resentment towards treatment and staff.

CouplesRehabs.org has been in the alcohol and drug rehab field for many years. Our counselors have at least a Master's Degree in Addiction Counseling. We have inspected over 100 alcohol and other drug treatment centers, on sight. Our staff has directed alcohol and drug treatment centers and been inspectors for the accreditation of quality treatment. Our Director provides continuing education for licensed alcohol and drug counselors especially the ones that specialize in couples drug and alcohol addiction. Learn from the experience that can only come from years of work and education in this field.

Author: Kevin Leonard
Organization: CouplesRehabs.org
Address: 402 West Broadway, #400, San Diego, CA 92101
Phone: 888-325-2454

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ba632c9-d0d0-42bf-9e0e-f49d94947638

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
