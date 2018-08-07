Coursera : Expands Coursera : for Business Features, Launches AI-powered Skills Benchmarking Tool

Coursera, the global online learning leader, today announced the launch
of Skills Benchmarking, a powerful new Coursera for Business tool
that enables organizations to measure how their talent stacks up against
others in their industry as well as identify top performing individuals
in a given competency area. With instant access to data that measures
competencies across industries, companies can now better understand
their own talent profile, where the gaps are, and how best to close them.
Coursera’s skills benchmarking insights are built atop the company’s Skills
Graph, which maps a robust hierarchy of skills to the content on the
platform, as well as to the careers, companies, and industries that
require them. Skills Benchmarking then uses machine learning
models trained on anonymized learning and assessment performance data
from Coursera’s vast learner and content base to create an aggregate
view of a company workforce's core capabilities and how they rank within
a defined peer group. Companies can customize this group based on any
combination of industry, geographic region, and company size.
“As advancing technologies continue to change the way businesses
operate, organizations need to assess and benchmark their talent
continuously in order to compete,” said Leah Belsky, Vice President,
Enterprise. “We’re thrilled to equip businesses across industries with
top quality learning content to drive deep reskilling, and organizations
can now leverage actionable data to improve their strategic workforce
transformation agenda.”
In the last two years, Coursera for Business has provided more
than 1,000 businesses with the tools and resources they need to
transform their current and future talent. Skills Benchmarking is
the latest tool in this arsenal, designed to help organizations leverage
advanced analytics to make strategic hiring, training, and talent
deployment decisions. Early customers have found the tool particularly
valuable for understanding their competitive talent positioning and for
identifying employees with business-critical skills.
“Having quantifiable insights into Adobe’s technical talent helps us
understand not only which technology domains we have talent within, but
also the level of expertise within those technologies. These insights
will give us a distinct advantage as we look to deploy our best talent
against our most important technology priorities. We’ll also use these
insights to inform our technical training objectives and support Adobe
Sensei, particularly focusing on AI and machine learning,” said Seth
Martinez, Program Manager for Technical Talent Development at Adobe.
“The Skills Benchmarking tool provides an invaluable opportunity
to help us identify our best talent and understand how it compares to
other leading organizations. The initial insights we’ve drawn from the
tool will support future talent development solutions with a specific
focus on innovation and digital transformation,” said Mariam Kakkar,
Chief of Talent Development at the United Nations Development Programme
(UNDP).
Coursera has helped
millions of learners worldwide grow their careers in an affordable
and flexible way. With the launch of Skills Benchmarking, Coursera
for Business continues to offer new and powerful ways in which
companies can leverage the platform’s scale and content to stay
competitive. The feature will become widely available to customers over
the next few months.
For more information, visit www.coursera.org/business.
