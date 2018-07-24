HERSHEY, Pa., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue was recently recognized as "Opening Hotel of the Year" for demonstrating great leadership and teamwork in the face of obstacles.



Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue’s outstanding hotel staff.





Awarded to the top new Courtyard hotel opening between September 2016 and October 2017, the title is reflective of several key factors, including superior hotel leadership, financial involvement, sales leadership, service leadership, community service, readiness, performance and the ability to overcome adversity.

Opening its doors on May 5, 2017, Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue was set to offer guests stylishly appointed accommodations, along with distinctive dining, complimentary Wi-Fi and state-of-the-art facilities. As it began searching for local talent, however, the Hershey, Pennsylvania hotel was immediately confronted with a tough labor market. Undeterred, the hotel's leadership relied on the power of the "Marriott Core Values" to differentiate the hotel from other local employers.

Led by General Manager, Elias Thompson, the hotel's leaders were able to build a talented hotel staff while creating a culture that engaged team members who were new to hospitality and energize them as charter members of the hotel.

"Having a successful hotel opening, it is always key to have the right staff in place," said Thompson. "I could say that we achieved that goal more in this hotel, as we had some phenomenal leaders and hourly associates who worked tirelessly at achieving an outstanding opening."

Combined with Thompson's proactive approach, the hotel's sales team utilized aggressive strategies to outperform all other competing local hotels and exceed its expected net operating income from year two in only eight months of operations. This commitment to excellence leaves Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue in an ideal position to meet or exceed its future financial goals while offering guests a first-rate hospitality experience in one of the country's most popular travel destinations.

For more information, or to book a stay at Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue, call +1 717-533-1750.

About Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue



A stylish haven amid the area's most popular hotspots, Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue offers spacious accommodations and contemporary amenities. Guests enjoy easy access to a myriad of popular attractions, including Hersheypark, Hersheypark Stadium, the Giant Center, Hershey’s Chocolate World, Hershey Medical Center and Lebanon Valley College. Well-appointed hotel rooms and suites include complimentary Wi-Fi, premium bedding, mini-refrigerators, work desks and access to Hulu and NETFLIX. The hotel also offers delicious American cuisine at The Bistro, along with a fitness center, 24-hour business center, heated indoor pool, a lobby market and free parking. For business events and weddings, Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue offers elegant, customizable space for up to 80 guests, along with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and an attentive staff of hospitality professionals.

CONTACT: Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue

515 East Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/harca-courtyard-hershey-chocolate-avenue/

+1 717-533-1750

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22423398-a8a5-4b8e-92bc-33900cdff5cc