Coveris : Appoints Markus Petersen as Chief Financial Officer

Coveris, (or “the Company”), a premier global packaging manufacturer, is proud to announce that it has appointed Markus Petersen as Coveris Group Chief Financial Officer. Petersen will be replacing Mike Alger, who will transition to Chief Financial Officer for the Coveris Americas business unit and continue to support its sales process.

Petersen holds a German Diploma in Finance and International Management, as well as a PhD in Finance. His distinguished career began with the private equity firm Capiton as a Senior Investment Manager. He later served as the CFO for Schur Flexibles, a position he held for five years until the company’s recent sale. Markus was most recently the CFO of Aenova Group, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and a portfolio company of BC Partners.

Corporate functions at Coveris such as Accounting, Treasury & Investor Relations, Tax and IT will now report to Petersen. Additionally, the CFOs of the Company’s various business units will report jointly to Markus and to their respective business unit leads.

