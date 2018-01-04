Log in
Coveris : Appoints Markus Petersen as Chief Financial Officer

01/04/2018

Coveris, (or “the Company”), a premier global packaging manufacturer, is proud to announce that it has appointed Markus Petersen as Coveris Group Chief Financial Officer. Petersen will be replacing Mike Alger, who will transition to Chief Financial Officer for the Coveris Americas business unit and continue to support its sales process.

Petersen holds a German Diploma in Finance and International Management, as well as a PhD in Finance. His distinguished career began with the private equity firm Capiton as a Senior Investment Manager. He later served as the CFO for Schur Flexibles, a position he held for five years until the company’s recent sale. Markus was most recently the CFO of Aenova Group, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries and a portfolio company of BC Partners.

Corporate functions at Coveris such as Accounting, Treasury & Investor Relations, Tax and IT will now report to Petersen. Additionally, the CFOs of the Company’s various business units will report jointly to Markus and to their respective business unit leads.

ABOUT COVERIS™

As a leading international manufacturing company, Coveris is dedicated to providing solutions that enhance the safety, quality and convenience of products we use every day. In partnership with the most respected brands in the world, Coveris develops vital products that protect everything from the food we eat, to medical supplies, to the touch screen device in our pockets, contributing to the lives of millions every day.

Coveris is an affiliated portfolio company of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.


