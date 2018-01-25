Cox Enterprises : Promotes Robert Woodard to Vice President, Cox Talent Acquisition

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Cox Enterprises has named Robert Woodardto the position of vice president of Cox Talent Acquisition, effective March 12. He reports to Jill Campbell, executive vice president.

Woodard will lead a team of more than 150 talent acquisition specialists and oversee the company's talent acquisition strategy and organization, which recruits on behalf of all Cox Enterprises businesses - broadband communications, automotive services and media. His team is responsible for recruiting technology and marketing programs as well as promoting Cox as a great place to work through social media, recruiting events and conferences. He will continue to improve recruiting centers of excellence and leverage his deep knowledge of Cox's businesses, industries and people to ensure the right skillsets are in place as Cox Enterprises continues to grow and diversify.

'Robert is a proven Cox leader, with over 15 years of experience,' said Campbell. 'He understands that our values and employees are what sets Cox apart. I am confident in his ability to lead our Cox Talent Acquisition team and know that he and Cox will thrive in his new role.'

Before Cox, Woodard worked for Verizon Wireless, formerly GTE Mobilnet, in Illinois, Texas, Florida, Georgiaand North Carolina. He started as a collections agent and worked his way up through the ranks to director of the Great Lakes Region, where he managed three collections call centers for Verizon Wireless.

Woodard earned a master's degree in business administration from Auburn Universityand is a graduate of East Carolina University. He is a graduate of The Dartmouth College- Tuck School of Business/SCTE Leadership Development Program; The Harvard Business School- Executive Development Program; and the University of Georgia, Terry Collegeof Business - Cox Executive Development Program.

