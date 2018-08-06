Cradlepoint : LTE Network Solutions Certified FirstNet Ready™ — Delivering Secure and Resilient Branch, Mobile, And IoT Connectivity to First Responder Organizations

Cradlepoint,
the
global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge
solutions, today announced, at the annual Association of
Public-Safety Communications Officials International (APCO) show in Las
Vegas, its MC400 Modem Module has received FirstNet Ready™ status and
approval – joining FirstNet’s nationwide LTE ecosystem for first
responder solutions.
The device certification is for a new version of Cradlepoint’s
field-upgradeable MC400 Modem Module, a plug-in 4G LTE modem for
compatible IBR and AER series router solutions. This modular approach
enables Cradlepoint to deliver FirstNet Ready™ solutions – both
to new as well as existing customers – that address a broad set of first
responder connectivity challenges, including distributed sites,
vehicles, mobile command centers, and an array of in-vehicle and
in-the-field IoT devices such as sensors, cameras, drones and robots.
FirstNet is the nationwide communications platform dedicated to
America’s public safety. It helps first responders connect to the
critical information they need every day and in every emergency. Being
built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First
Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a long
overdue and much-needed technology upgrade. It helps to improve first
responders’ efficiency, safety and response times by enabling better
field and inter-agency coordination using new connected devices and
applications.
“We’re pleased to welcome Cradlepoint to the FirstNet ecosystem, giving
first responders access to more trusted solutions that they can use on
their network,” said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T-FirstNet.
“Cradlepoint’s FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module will continue to
expand first responders’ capabilities, improve their operational
effectiveness and increase their situational awareness to help keep them
safe.”
Over 2,000 public safety organizations, including first responders
within 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint 4G LTE network
solutions to provide mission-critical connectivity and security for
fixed site, vehicle, and IoT networks. By developing a new FirstNet Ready™
version of its plug-in, MC400 Modem Module, Cradlepoint brings FirstNet
reliability and capabilities to new and existing first responder
customers. All MC400-equipped IBR and AER series LTE routers support
FirstNet’s critical functionality as well as public safety’s Band 14
spectrum. The certification process included hundreds of testing hours
that cover a wide range of functional aspects, from security and
durability to network impacts.
“FirstNet is a game-changer for LA County’s first responders and how we
use connected technology to protect and serve our communities more
effectively while improving the efficiency and safety of our men and
women in uniform,” said Battalion Chief Kyle Zuniga, with LA-RICS. “To
take full advantage of FirstNet’s priority, preemption and Band 14
capabilities across our operational area – from vehicles with cameras,
sensors and computing devices to drones, robots, and surveillance
systems, and even stations – we need a variety of FirstNet Ready router
solutions for mobile, IoT and fixed site deployments.”
“Cradlepoint’s new FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modular Modem provides us with
a simple way to field-upgrade existing Cradlepoint solutions in our
fleet to support FirstNet when we are ready. We also value the
dual-modem capability that allows us to utilize FirstNet alongside other
carrier connections,” said Battalion Chief Dale Rolfson, IT Manager with
the Indianapolis Fire Department. “The Cradlepoint solutions have
offered us the stability we’ve never had — and with NetCloud Manager, my
team can manage and troubleshoot our mobile networks remotely — keeping
our firefighters and vehicles always connected and ready for action.”
“Cradlepoint has a long-standing commitment to ‘Connect and Serve’ the
first responder community with police, fire or EMS customers now
spanning all 50 states and several U.S. territories,” said George
Mulhern, Cradlepoint CEO, and chairman. “Achieving FirstNet Ready™
status for our portfolio of MC400-compatible network solutions continues
this commitment and allows us to extend the benefits of FirstNet to both
new and existing first responder customers with an easy-to-buy and
easy-to-field-upgrade approach.”
The FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module, model number MC400-600M-C-AT is
available now for NetCloud Solution Packages of compatible IBR and AER
series LTE routers.
Compatible Cradlepoint router platforms for the FirstNet Ready™ MC400
Modem Module include:
-
IBR1700 Series: a ruggedized, all-in-one mobile router and
connectivity hub that is purpose-built for in-vehicle and mobile
command center deployments. It includes an MC400 module slot and an
embedded LTE modem (600Mbps), tri-radio concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi, 5
switched Gigabit Ethernet ports, precision GPS/GNSS with dead
reckoning, OBD-II connection for onboard vehicle diagnostics, and USB,
serial and GPIO ports for IoT and vehicle integrations.
-
IBR900 and IBR1100 Series: a ruggedized, compact mobile router
that is purpose-built for in-vehicle connectivity and in the field IoT
deployments. It includes an embedded LTE modem with 3G fallback, dual
concurrent Gigabit Wi-Fi and two Gigabit Ethernet port, and active
GPS. An expansion dock accommodates a FirstNet Ready™ MC400
Modem Module and as well as two 10/100 Ethernet and GPIO ports for the
IBR900.
-
IBR600C Series: a low-cost, semi-ruggedized, and compact IoT
gateway with an embedded LTE modem with 3G fallback, Wi-Fi and a
Gigabit Ethernet port, and passive GPS. An expansion dock accommodates
a FirstNet Ready™ MC400 Modem Module and as well as two 10/100
Ethernet and GPIO ports.
-
AER1600 and AER2200 Series: all-in-one branch routers with an
MC400 module slot and embedded LTE modem (600Mbps), dual concurrent
Gigabit Wi-Fi, and up to 10 switched Gigabit Ethernet ports with power
over Ethernet support.
All Cradlepoint routers are part of the Cradlepoint NetCloud, which
provides cloud-based management, edge routing, and security services, as
well as SD-WAN functionality. NetCloud enables first responder
organizations to deploy FirstNet concurrent with a second commercial LTE
connection on any U.S. mobile network and then utilize SD-WAN to control
the flow of applications between them. This approach provides maximum
resiliency for critical applications. From a security perspective,
unified edge security enables direct Internet access while protecting
users and devices from Internet-borne threats, and NetCloud Perimeter
provides secure device-to-cloud connectivity for sensors, cameras,
drones, and other in-vehicle or in-the-field IoT devices that first
responders depend on to perform their duties safely and efficiently.
About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge
solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. The Cradlepoint Elastic
Edge™ vision—powered by NetCloud services—provides a blueprint for
agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and
5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere with
resiliency, security, and control. More than 20,000 enterprise and
government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the
world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first
responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep
critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT
devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use
Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed
network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held
company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in
Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.
Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005157/en/