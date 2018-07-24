Crain’s New York Business Recognizes Denihan Hospitality as an Entrepreneurial, Family-Owned Business

Denihan
Hospitality (“Denihan” or the “Company”), a premier owner and
operator of upscale luxury, boutique and lifestyle hotels, is excited to
announce that its over 55-year-legacy as a family-owned and operated
business, was recognized by Crain’s New York Business. The esteemed news
organization selected the Company as one of its inaugural Family
Business Award Honorees at a private celebration on June 29, 2018.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of New York City’s most
entrepreneurial families by Crain’s, an institution that epitomizes New
York business,” said Brooke Denihan Barrett, Co-Chief Executive Officer
of Denihan Hospitality, who accepted the award on behalf of the Company.
“Denihan Hospitality, which has a very established legacy in the New
York area, continues to acknowledge the importance of family and
tradition with relation to our success. My brother Patrick and I have
strategically designed opportunities for our brand to continue – as a
family-owned business – well into the future.”
Crain’s, along with platinum sponsor Optimum Business by Altice USA and
silver sponsor Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, presented the inaugural
Family Business Awards to honor trailblazing family-owned companies in
the New York Metropolitan area that have paved the way for success in
their respective industries. The chosen companies also demonstrated the
ability to overcome familial challenges and changing market dynamics,
while also displaying a strong record of philanthropic and support for
local charities and organizations.
About Denihan Hospitality
Denihan is a privately-held, full service hotel management and
development company. The Company owns and/or operates boutique hotels in
major urban markets throughout the U.S. For over 50 years, Denihan has
been creating value by acquiring, repositioning and managing independent
assets. The Denihan portfolio includes properties operating under The
James and Affinia Hotel Collection brands, as well as Manhattan
independent boutique hotels, The Benjamin, and The Surrey, voted #1
hotel in New York City in Travel + Leisure's 'World's Best Awards' in
2016 and 2017. The portfolio also includes an impressive list of
chef-driven restaurants and bars. Denihan’s uniquely guest-centric
approach, refined through three generations of Denihan leadership, has
made it an industry leader in hospitality, property and restaurant
development, as well as hotel operations, management and marketing. More
details can be found at www.denihan.com.
