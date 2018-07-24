Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crain’s New York Business Recognizes Denihan Hospitality as an Entrepreneurial, Family-Owned Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:09pm CEST

Company Receives 2018 Family Business Award for Historical Importance in New York

Denihan Hospitality (“Denihan” or the “Company”), a premier owner and operator of upscale luxury, boutique and lifestyle hotels, is excited to announce that its over 55-year-legacy as a family-owned and operated business, was recognized by Crain’s New York Business. The esteemed news organization selected the Company as one of its inaugural Family Business Award Honorees at a private celebration on June 29, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005982/en/

Crain's Custom featuring from left John Barrett, Christina Denihan O'Donovan, Brooke Denihan Barrett ...

Crain's Custom featuring from left John Barrett, Christina Denihan O'Donovan, Brooke Denihan Barrett and Patrick Denihan (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be recognized as one of New York City’s most entrepreneurial families by Crain’s, an institution that epitomizes New York business,” said Brooke Denihan Barrett, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Denihan Hospitality, who accepted the award on behalf of the Company. “Denihan Hospitality, which has a very established legacy in the New York area, continues to acknowledge the importance of family and tradition with relation to our success. My brother Patrick and I have strategically designed opportunities for our brand to continue – as a family-owned business – well into the future.”

Crain’s, along with platinum sponsor Optimum Business by Altice USA and silver sponsor Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP, presented the inaugural Family Business Awards to honor trailblazing family-owned companies in the New York Metropolitan area that have paved the way for success in their respective industries. The chosen companies also demonstrated the ability to overcome familial challenges and changing market dynamics, while also displaying a strong record of philanthropic and support for local charities and organizations.

About Denihan Hospitality

Denihan is a privately-held, full service hotel management and development company. The Company owns and/or operates boutique hotels in major urban markets throughout the U.S. For over 50 years, Denihan has been creating value by acquiring, repositioning and managing independent assets. The Denihan portfolio includes properties operating under The James and Affinia Hotel Collection brands, as well as Manhattan independent boutique hotels, The Benjamin, and The Surrey, voted #1 hotel in New York City in Travel + Leisure's 'World's Best Awards' in 2016 and 2017. The portfolio also includes an impressive list of chef-driven restaurants and bars. Denihan’s uniquely guest-centric approach, refined through three generations of Denihan leadership, has made it an industry leader in hospitality, property and restaurant development, as well as hotel operations, management and marketing. More details can be found at www.denihan.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32pGEO : Hazmat, bomb squad called to Bay Correctional Facility
AQ
11:32pAVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS : Continues to Advance East Kemptville Tin Site Rehabilitation Project with Completion of PEA
AQ
11:32pSexual Assault Attorney Jessica Pride Announced as Board President of Center for Community Solutions (CCS)
PR
11:32pINTEL : IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel Corp. -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:31pDOLBY LABORATORIES : ‘Atmos is our goal now’
AQ
11:31pSummit Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire Peoples Bankshares, Inc. and Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, First Peoples Bank, Inc.
GL
11:31pFlushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q18 Earnings per Diluted Share of $0.48 an Increase of 23% From 1Q18 Driven by Strong ROAE of 10.5%; Yield on Loan Originations Increased 30 Basis Points From 1Q18
GL
11:31pBAKO DIAGNOSTICS : Appoints Ted Hull as Chief Executive Officer
PR
11:31pPsychemedics Announces 2Q Record Revenues
GL
11:31pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as fears of oversupply ebb
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.