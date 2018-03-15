CreativeDrive : Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and Immersive Content Tech Startup Decora

The content creation company responds to the large demand for scalable CGI content with its latest acquisition, a deal potentially worth in-excess of $100 Million

CreativeDrive has acquired 3D visualization and augmented reality tech startup, Decora. CreativeDrive, the global content creation company which operates over 150 production studios around the world, is expanding its service capabilities with the addition of Decora’s scalable CGI and augmented reality content production services.

Decora, founded in Brazil in 2012, is an accelerated CGI engine which serves marquee retailers in both the United States and Latin America. The company has streamlined the creation of 3D product models and hyper-realistic CGI scenes and created the most scalable solution available to marketers to date. Decora offers clients product imagery, visual scenes, 360-degree videos and augmented reality ready files making content future proof for today and tomorrow’s consumer engagements.

Decora, with the assistance of their dedicated team of interior designers, creates beautifully designed scenes which are customized to its clients’ needs. These scenes can then be dynamically and efficiently edited, which allows clients to add, remove and modify the imagery in order to address ever-evolving consumer trends and marketing priorities. Enabled by its proprietary scene building technology, Decora can deliver these services significantly more quickly and cost efficiently than traditional content creation techniques.

The platform is built for scale; in 2017, Decora increased its asset production volumes by 1000+%. As of March 2018, Decora is delivering over 15,000 3D product models and over 7,000 digital scenes a month via a combination of their full-time talent and growing community of 3D designers.

Decora’s founder, Gustavo Do Valle, who will continue in his role as CEO, noted “CreativeDrive is the ideal strategic partner for Decora. They work with leading brands and companies across industries, have a reputation for high quality, efficiency and customer service, and have truly global reach. Together, we will create inspiring content for our clients while driving meaningful efficiency into the content creation process.”

CreativeDrive’s CEO, Myles Peacock, said “We are thrilled to be able to offer Decora’s capabilities to our current and prospective clients. Decora’s scalable content creation platform enables 'intelligent content' that is AR / VR ready, platform agnostic, and capable of meeting the needs of both today and tomorrow’s marketers. Decora’s proprietary technology is simply ground breaking and overcomes the barriers of scalability traditionally associated with CGI content creation.”

About CreativeDrive

CreativeDrive is a global, independent creative and content creation company offering one of the largest studio networks with an interconnected team of dedicated creative directors, photographers, artists, motion graphic designers, engineers and specialists. CreativeDrive combines technology and talent to offer custom solutions to clients while its proprietary platform and built-in end-to-end technology guarantees transparency and efficiency. The CreativeDrive network includes over 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe. www.creativedrive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006025/en/