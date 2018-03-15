CreativeDrive : Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and Immersive Content Tech Startup Decora

CreativeDrive
has acquired 3D visualization and augmented reality tech startup,
Decora. CreativeDrive, the global content creation company which
operates over 150 production studios around the world, is expanding its
service capabilities with the addition of Decora’s scalable CGI and
augmented reality content production services.
Decora, founded in Brazil in 2012, is an accelerated CGI engine which
serves marquee retailers in both the United States and Latin America.
The company has streamlined the creation of 3D product models and
hyper-realistic CGI scenes and created the most scalable solution
available to marketers to date. Decora offers clients product imagery,
visual scenes, 360-degree videos and augmented reality ready files
making content future proof for today and tomorrow’s consumer
engagements.
Decora, with the assistance of their dedicated team of interior
designers, creates beautifully designed scenes which are customized to
its clients’ needs. These scenes can then be dynamically and efficiently
edited, which allows clients to add, remove and modify the imagery in
order to address ever-evolving consumer trends and marketing priorities.
Enabled by its proprietary scene building technology, Decora can deliver
these services significantly more quickly and cost efficiently than
traditional content creation techniques.
The platform is built for scale; in 2017, Decora increased its asset
production volumes by 1000+%. As of March 2018, Decora is delivering
over 15,000 3D product models and over 7,000 digital scenes a month via
a combination of their full-time talent and growing community of 3D
designers.
Decora’s founder, Gustavo Do Valle, who will continue in his role as
CEO, noted “CreativeDrive is the ideal strategic partner for Decora.
They work with leading brands and companies across industries, have a
reputation for high quality, efficiency and customer service, and have
truly global reach. Together, we will create inspiring content for our
clients while driving meaningful efficiency into the content creation
process.”
CreativeDrive’s CEO, Myles Peacock, said “We are thrilled to be able to
offer Decora’s capabilities to our current and prospective clients.
Decora’s scalable content creation platform enables 'intelligent
content' that is AR / VR ready, platform agnostic, and capable of
meeting the needs of both today and tomorrow’s marketers. Decora’s
proprietary technology is simply ground breaking and overcomes the
barriers of scalability traditionally associated with CGI content
creation.”
About CreativeDrive
CreativeDrive is a global, independent creative and content creation
company offering one of the largest studio networks with an
interconnected team of dedicated creative directors, photographers,
artists, motion graphic designers, engineers and specialists.
CreativeDrive combines technology and talent to offer custom solutions
to clients while its proprietary platform and built-in end-to-end
technology guarantees transparency and efficiency. The CreativeDrive
network includes over 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and
Europe. www.creativedrive.com.
