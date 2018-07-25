CreativeDrive : Debuts Game-Changing New CGI Product CORA, Offering Exponential Return on Investment to Fortune 500 Retailers

Leading content creation company CreativeDrive is
offering a new best-in-class CGI retail solution called CORA
that brings the virtual shopping experience to life by providing
photographic quality reproductions of product at speed and scale. CORA
delivers the most advanced computer generated imagery (CGI),
augmented reality (AR), and machine learning (ML) for content creation
in the content production industry today for any brand with an online
merchandising presence. By eliminating the need for traditional
photography, CORA presents a game-changing opportunity for
Fortune 500 retailers by enabling the reduction of production costs up
to 50% and an increased speed to market by as much as 30%.
CreativeDrive is working with Overstock.com
on enriching hundreds of product information pages and showcasing
beautiful images that can be easily swapped into a variety of
rooms, viewed at different angles, and at varying shades of light, while
maintaining the brand’s overall, cohesive style. Overstock is leveraging CORA in
a variety of ways to produce results that would otherwise take years
through traditional photography, styling, and lighting. Overstock
has already implemented CORA technologies to create
the latest in dynamic user experiences, expediting consumers’ path to
purchase for an optimal and highly personalized shopping experience.
“At Overstock, we’re constantly finding new ways to use technology to
help our customers find just what they want, at every impression,
whether it’s within our app’s augmented reality function or on our
site,” said Samantha Osselaer, Overstock’s Senior Director of Creative
Services. “Utilizing CreativeDrive’s technology has advanced our content
creation for our website and product pages, helping us engage with
customers by improving the site experience.”
Though CreativeDrive’s acquisition of Decora in March officially enabled
CreativeDrive’s CGI offering and established the company’s Latin
American presence, the productizing and rebranding of CORA represents
an evolution beyond the home decor industry, and reinforces the
company’s commitment to challenging the status quo by leveraging
technology to deliver world-class content at speed and scale. Since the
acquisition, CreativeDrive has implemented rendering hardware that has
doubled its CGI capacity, and has fully integrated ongoing CGI
development into its overall product strategy and product suite. The
team has also ramped up its AR and ML offerings to further accelerate
content creation for customers. With new ML software, CORA can
help retailers across the board score their current eCommerce content,
allowing them to predict and prioritize future content development based
on consumer behaviors specific to industry and brand.
“We are very excited about what CORA brings to the
online retail market, providing enhanced capabilities at scale, while
also presenting and merchandising products meticulously for optimum
customer engagement,” said Global CEO Myles Peacock. “The opportunity to
work with a leading brand like Overstock who is leveraging CORA,
and our creative and technical expertise, is immense, not only because
of the opportunity to engage their existing customers, but also to
empower ongoing customer acquisition and overall brand loyalty now and
into the future.”
CORA provides leading global brands with the ability to perfect
reality, providing photographic quality reproductions of merchandise in
a variety of settings, at different angles, with varied lighting options
that also offer a personal design touch. CreativeDrive will officially
showcase CORA at CommerceNext at Convene, 117 West 46th Street,
Booth #1, on July 26 and 27. For additional information about CORA,
visit http://www.coracgi.com.
About CreativeDrive
CreativeDrive is a global, independent creative and content
production company pioneering a new industry paradigm by providing
end-to-end creative content solutions delivered at speed and scale,
localized and optimized for all channels. CreativeDrive offers
the largest studio network in the world, which includes a dedicated team
of Award-winning directors, photographers, directors, motion graphic
designers, artists, composers, app developers and engineers. By marrying
talent with technology through its cutting-edge, proprietary cloud-based
platforms, CreativeDrive empowers transparency, efficiency,
and cost-reduction with unparalleled speed and scale in any language,
topic, or format. CreativeDrive produces innovative, brand
building, high-caliber content that can be scaled, repurposed, used
across channels, and geo-targeted for maximum client and market impact.
The CreativeDrive network includes over 150 studios in
the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe, is headquartered in New York
City, and is a Bertram Capital Portfolio company.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com,
Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici
Ventures’ tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP)
is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad
range of products at low prices, including furniture,
décor,
rugs,
bedding,
and home
improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a
variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more,
as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of
thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores
include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling
artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock
in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock
regularly posts information about the company and other related matters
under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005126/en/