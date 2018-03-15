CreativeDrive : Set to Shake-Up the Retail Sector with the Acquisiton of 3D, AR/VR Tech Company Decora

In a structured deal, potentially worth in-excess of $100 million,
global content company CreativeDrive
has acquired 3D visualization and augmented reality tech-startup,
Decora. Through a ground breaking proprietary platform, a unique digital
production process and global network of 3D artists, Decora offers cost
effective product visualization, augmented reality and immersive
experiences at scale.
Decora, founded in Brazil in 2012, is an accelerated CGI engine with a
client roster of marquee retailers. The company has streamlined the
creation of 3D product models/SKUs and hyper-realistic CGI scenes and
created the most scalable solution available to marketers to date.
Decora offers clients product images, visual scenes, 360-degree videos
and augmented reality ready files making content future proof for today
and tomorrow’s consumer engagements. Technology, scale, quality and cost
efficiency set Decora apart from others in this space. In 2017, Decora
increased its asset production volumes by over 1,000%. As of March 2018,
Decora was delivering over 15,000 images and over 7,000 scenes a month
via a combination of their full-time talent and growing community of 3D
designers.
Decora’s founder, Gustavo Do Valle, who will continue in his role as
CEO, noted, “CreativeDrive is the ideal strategic partner for Decora.
They work with leading brands and companies across sectors, have a
reputation for high quality, efficiency and customer service, and have
truly global reach. Together, we will create inspiring content for our
clients while driving meaningful efficiency into the content creation
process.”
CreativeDrive’s CEO, Myles Peacock, said the integration of Decora’s
capabilities with CreativeDrive’s other service offerings will benefit
current and future clients. Peacock said, “As a business, we have placed
a heavy focus on technology to ensure that we can meet our clients’
increasing and evolving content needs. Decora’s platform, combined with
our motion, digital and photography offerings, address our clients’ need
to drive sales growth, and achieve quality, speed and cost-efficiencies.”
CreativeDrive, with the assistance of Decora’s established team of
interior designers, creates beautifully designed scenes which are
customized to its clients’ needs. These scenes can then be dynamically
and efficiently edited, which allows clients to add, remove and modify
the imagery to address ever-evolving consumer trends and marketing
priorities. Enabled by Decora’s proprietary scene building technology,
CreativeDrive can deliver these services significantly more quickly and
cost efficiently than traditional content creation techniques.
At the consumer level, 3D assets that CreativeDrive creates can be
rendered into 360 degree product shots that are integrated into a
client’s website as an interactive product spin display allowing
customers to see a complete image of a product before they purchase.
Images can also be incorporated into a client’s augmented reality
program allowing consumers to place products in their homes digitally
before making a purchase.
The company will continue operating under the Decora brand for the time
being, but the solution will be productized under CreativeDrive.
About CreativeDrive
CreativeDrive is a global, independent creative and content creation
company offering one of the largest studio networks with an
interconnected team of dedicated creative directors, photographers,
artists, motion graphic designers, engineers and specialists.
CreativeDrive combines technology and talent to offer custom solutions
to clients while its proprietary platform and built-in end-to-end
technology guarantees transparency and efficiency. The CreativeDrive
network includes over 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and
Europe. www.creativedrive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006037/en/