Credible : Appoints Jobe Danganan as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Credible, the consumer finance marketplace that helps consumers save money and make smarter financial decisions, today announced that it has appointed Jobe Danganan as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective immediately.

With extensive experience in financial technology, financial services regulation, litigation, and corporate governance, Mr. Danganan joins Credible from Sindeo, a modern mortgage marketplace, where he served as general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary. Mr. Danganan was also the U.S. general counsel of a multinational publicly traded corporation, where he led mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and securities compliance, among other legal matters.

Prior to joining Sindeo, Mr. Danganan served as an enforcement attorney at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the U.S. regulator for consumer financial products, such as student loans, personal loans, credit cards, and mortgages. He was also a senior investigator for the US Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission. Mr. Danganan began his legal career as a judicial clerk for a federal appellate judge and has worked at law firms in Boston and New York. He holds degrees from Harvard University, Princeton University, and The University of California, Berkeley.

“Jobe brings to Credible a strong combination of extensive legal experience and considerable domain expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible. “We are excited to welcome him to our experienced executive team.”

More than 650,000 consumers have used the Credible.com marketplace to securely obtain and compare personalized rates, not ballpark estimates, before choosing to move forward with a lender for private student loans or student loan refinancing -- all without impacting their credit or sharing their data. Thousands more have used the company’s marketplace to save on personal loans and find the best credit cards. To date, Credible has helped save borrowers more than $165 million in interest payments.

“I’m excited to join such an innovative technology company focused on bringing transparency and choice to consumers looking for the best financial products to fit their needs,” said Mr. Danganan. “It’s truly exciting to join Credible at such a pivotal time as it becomes the one-stop shop for consumers looking for student loans, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial solutions.”

Mr. Danganan joins other recent high-profile appointments at Credible, including Ron Suber as chairman, Chris Bishko as chief financial officer, and Alan Gellman as chief marketing officer. Mr. Danganan will report to Mr. Bishko. The company closed out 2017 with a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

About Credible

As a marketplace that empowers consumers to discover financial products and services that are the best fit for their own, unique circumstance, Credible is fiercely independent and committed to delivering fair and unbiased solutions for millennials. Credible’s integrations with lenders and credit bureaus allow consumers to access actual rates through a neutral platform, without sharing their information until they’re ready to proceed with an offer. The Credible.com platform provides an unrivaled customer experience, as reflected by hundreds of positive Trustpilot reviews and a TrustScore of 9.5/10. For more information, news media may email [email protected].

