Credible : Appoints Jobe Danganan as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Credible, the consumer finance marketplace that helps consumers save
money and make smarter financial decisions, today announced that it has
appointed Jobe Danganan as general counsel and corporate secretary,
effective immediately.
With extensive experience in financial technology, financial services
regulation, litigation, and corporate governance, Mr. Danganan joins
Credible from Sindeo, a modern mortgage marketplace, where he served as
general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary. Mr.
Danganan was also the U.S. general counsel of a multinational publicly
traded corporation, where he led mergers and acquisitions, intellectual
property, and securities compliance, among other legal matters.
Prior to joining Sindeo, Mr. Danganan served as an enforcement attorney
at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the U.S. regulator
for consumer financial products, such as student loans, personal loans,
credit cards, and mortgages. He was also a senior investigator for the
US Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission. Mr. Danganan began his legal
career as a judicial clerk for a federal appellate judge and has worked
at law firms in Boston and New York. He holds degrees from Harvard
University, Princeton University, and The University of California,
Berkeley.
“Jobe brings to Credible a strong combination of extensive legal
experience and considerable domain expertise that will be invaluable as
we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Stephen Dash,
founder and CEO of Credible. “We are excited to welcome him to our
experienced executive team.”
More than 650,000 consumers have used the Credible.com
marketplace to securely obtain and compare personalized rates, not
ballpark estimates, before choosing to move forward with a lender for
private student loans or student loan refinancing -- all without
impacting their credit or sharing their data. Thousands more have used
the company’s marketplace to save on personal loans and find the best
credit cards. To date, Credible has helped save borrowers more than $165
million in interest payments.
“I’m excited to join such an innovative technology company focused on
bringing transparency and choice to consumers looking for the best
financial products to fit their needs,” said Mr. Danganan. “It’s truly
exciting to join Credible at such a pivotal time as it becomes the
one-stop shop for consumers looking for student loans, credit cards,
personal loans, and other financial solutions.”
Mr. Danganan joins other recent high-profile appointments at Credible,
including Ron Suber as chairman, Chris Bishko as chief financial
officer, and Alan Gellman as chief marketing officer. Mr. Danganan will
report to Mr. Bishko. The company closed out 2017 with a successful
Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Australian Securities Exchange
(ASX).
About Credible
As a marketplace that empowers consumers to discover financial products
and services that are the best fit for their own, unique circumstance,
Credible is fiercely independent and committed to delivering fair and
unbiased solutions for millennials. Credible’s integrations with lenders
and credit bureaus allow consumers to access actual rates through a
neutral platform, without sharing their information until they’re ready
to proceed with an offer. The Credible.com platform provides an
unrivaled customer experience, as reflected by hundreds of positive
Trustpilot reviews and a TrustScore
of 9.5/10. For more information, news media may email [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305005360/en/