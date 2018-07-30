Log in
CreekView Health Center Named Great Place to Work

07/30/2018

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreekView Health Center in Pleasanton, California, has been certified as a top workplace by the independent research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures and provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding work environments. Great Place to Work produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine, as well as lists identifying the best workplaces for millennials, women and diversity.

The certification process for CreekView included a survey of all employees encompassing all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April and measured more than 60 categories to evaluate employee satisfaction including respect, fairness, employee pride in the community, camaraderie and belief that their work makes a difference. CreekView had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.

“This honor belongs to every employee at CreekView,” said Keli Swales, Administrator for CreekView Health Center.  “The staff work tirelessly 24 hours a day to make a positive environment for the residents as well as each other in line with our core STAR values. The Great Place to Work certification validates our efforts to create a work culture that recognizes the individual contributions of each employee while also offering a pathway for long-term career growth.”

The CreekView STAR program stands for Service to Residents and Colleagues, Team Success, Aim for Excellence and Do the Right Thing. Employees are nominated for the STAR award by residents and their peers at the community. A committee then votes to determine the employee of each quarter and ultimately decides upon the “STAR of the Year” for the community.

About CreekView Health Center

CreekView Health Center is located at 2900 Stoneridge Dr. in Pleasanton, California. CreekView’s 73-bed Medicare-certified skilled nursing center offers licensed nursing care 24 hours a day. CreekView also features 67 assisted living apartments providing daily assistance with bathing, meal preparation and medication management in addition to memory support for those struggling with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia. More information can be found at www.visitcreekview.com.

For More Information:
Donna Hahn
Hahn Communications
(949) 458-3983
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
