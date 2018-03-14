Crestron : Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

New Team software functionality for Crestron Mercury® conference system and SR make meeting spaces hubs for collaboration and productivity

Crestron, a global leader in control and automation for the modern workplace, has expanded its solution portfolio with Microsoft to include Microsoft Teams integration to equip meeting spaces of every size with innovative Intelligent Communications technology. This announcement builds off over a decade of working together to improve the experience of work and collaboration.

“Crestron provides customers with a broad selection of solutions for any room type, while also providing customers the ability to migrate to Teams over time without costly changes to hardware,” said Ted Colton, VP of UC Strategies at Crestron. “Together, we offer a broad portfolio of solutions that meet the most stringent security requirements, while natively supporting Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.”

With the newly announced capabilities, Crestron SR and the Crestron Mercury conference system will not only be able to run Microsoft Teams in spaces of all sizes: from huddle rooms and multi-purpose rooms to executive meeting rooms and large auditoriums; organizations can repurpose Skype® for Business hardware and receive recently announced Teams enhancements – such as Cortana® voice integration and background blurring – as they are rolled out. The expanded support of Teams showcases Crestron’s commitment to giving its users complete control and automation of modern workplaces.

“In just its first year, Teams has become the ultimate hub for teamwork,” said Bob Davis, Corporate VP of Office 365 Engineering at Microsoft. “By working with Crestron to make Teams available to meetings of all sizes, we’re furthering our mission of delivering Intelligent Communications to our customers around the world.”

“Intelligent Communications is a natural extension of the more than a decade-long commitment between Microsoft and Crestron to improve the effectiveness and productivity of meeting spaces,” Colton said. “Organizations across the globe who use Crestron and Microsoft will now benefit from the expanded set of capabilities with IC.”

Microsoft Teams and Crestron SR and Crestron Mercury is being demonstrated at the Crestron booth (#629) at Enterprise Connect 2018.

About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2018 Crestron Electronics, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005656/en/