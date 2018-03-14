Crestron : Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Crestron,
a global leader in control and automation for the modern workplace, has
expanded its solution portfolio with Microsoft to include Microsoft
Teams integration to equip meeting spaces of every size with innovative
Intelligent Communications technology. This announcement builds off over
a decade of working together to improve the experience of work and
collaboration.
“Crestron provides customers with a broad selection of solutions for any
room type, while also providing customers the ability to migrate to
Teams over time without costly changes to hardware,” said Ted Colton, VP
of UC Strategies at Crestron. “Together, we offer a broad portfolio of
solutions that meet the most stringent security requirements, while
natively supporting Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.”
With the newly announced capabilities, Crestron
SR and the Crestron
Mercury conference system will not only be able to run Microsoft
Teams in spaces of all sizes: from huddle rooms and multi-purpose rooms
to executive meeting rooms and large auditoriums; organizations can
repurpose Skype® for Business hardware and receive recently announced
Teams enhancements – such as Cortana® voice integration and background
blurring – as they are rolled out. The expanded support of Teams
showcases Crestron’s commitment to giving its users complete control and
automation of modern workplaces.
“In just its first year, Teams has become the ultimate hub for
teamwork,” said Bob Davis, Corporate VP of Office 365 Engineering at
Microsoft. “By working with Crestron to make Teams available to meetings
of all sizes, we’re furthering our mission of delivering Intelligent
Communications to our customers around the world.”
“Intelligent Communications is a natural extension of the more than a
decade-long commitment between Microsoft and Crestron to improve the
effectiveness and productivity of meeting spaces,” Colton said.
“Organizations across the globe who use Crestron and Microsoft will now
benefit from the expanded set of capabilities with IC.”
Microsoft Teams and Crestron SR and Crestron Mercury is being
demonstrated at the Crestron booth (#629) at Enterprise Connect 2018.
About Crestron
At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our
automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people
control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating
systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide
greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are
designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you
to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.
Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that
provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the
globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey,
Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada,
Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by
visiting www.crestron.com.
