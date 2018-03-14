Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crestron : Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 04:01pm CET

New Team software functionality for Crestron Mercury® conference system and SR make meeting spaces hubs for collaboration and productivity

Crestron, a global leader in control and automation for the modern workplace, has expanded its solution portfolio with Microsoft to include Microsoft Teams integration to equip meeting spaces of every size with innovative Intelligent Communications technology. This announcement builds off over a decade of working together to improve the experience of work and collaboration.

“Crestron provides customers with a broad selection of solutions for any room type, while also providing customers the ability to migrate to Teams over time without costly changes to hardware,” said Ted Colton, VP of UC Strategies at Crestron. “Together, we offer a broad portfolio of solutions that meet the most stringent security requirements, while natively supporting Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.”

With the newly announced capabilities, Crestron SR and the Crestron Mercury conference system will not only be able to run Microsoft Teams in spaces of all sizes: from huddle rooms and multi-purpose rooms to executive meeting rooms and large auditoriums; organizations can repurpose Skype® for Business hardware and receive recently announced Teams enhancements – such as Cortana® voice integration and background blurring – as they are rolled out. The expanded support of Teams showcases Crestron’s commitment to giving its users complete control and automation of modern workplaces.

“In just its first year, Teams has become the ultimate hub for teamwork,” said Bob Davis, Corporate VP of Office 365 Engineering at Microsoft. “By working with Crestron to make Teams available to meetings of all sizes, we’re furthering our mission of delivering Intelligent Communications to our customers around the world.”

“Intelligent Communications is a natural extension of the more than a decade-long commitment between Microsoft and Crestron to improve the effectiveness and productivity of meeting spaces,” Colton said. “Organizations across the globe who use Crestron and Microsoft will now benefit from the expanded set of capabilities with IC.”

Microsoft Teams and Crestron SR and Crestron Mercury is being demonstrated at the Crestron booth (#629) at Enterprise Connect 2018.

About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.

Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.

All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. ©2018 Crestron Electronics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aFormer Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading
NE
11:10aTRINTECH : and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation(TM) Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions
EQ
11:09aCENTURYLINK : Department of Justice approves CenturyLink's proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks
PR
11:08aCANNAROYALTY : Trichome Investing up to $2.5 Million in 180 Smoke
AQ
11:08aGlobal Pulses Market Report 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 5% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:08aU.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected
DJ
11:08aFebruary Retail Sales Increase 4.4 Percent Over Last Year
BU
11:07auniBank-ADB saga
AQ
11:07aGOLD FIELDS : Around 1,350 workers to be affected by Goldfields redundancy?
AQ
11:07aMTN : to list on GSE by June 2018 – MTN Group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
3INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns hit shares, dollar

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.