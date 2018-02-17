Creval Credito Valtellinese S p A : Consob approves the prospectus relating to the Share Capital Increase. Starting of the offer on 19 February 2018

This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Credito Valtellinese does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Credito Valtellinese and will contain detailed information about the bank and management, as well as financial statements. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan, other than in compliance with applicable law and regulation. None of Mediobanca, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse, Commerzbank, and Société Générale, Banca Akros, Equita SIM S.p.A. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company and MAINFIRST or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers agents, affiliates or any other person acting on their behalf accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of, the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to Credito Valtellinese S.p.A., whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

La presente comunicazione non costituisce un'offerta o un invito a sottoscrivere o acquistare titoli. I titoli non sono stati e non saranno registrati negli Stati Uniti ai sensi dell' United States Securities Act of 1933 (come successivamente modificato) (the "Securities Act"), o in Australia, Canada o Giappone, nonché in qualsiasi altro Paese in cui tale offerta o sollecitazione sia soggetta all'autorizzazione da parte di autorità locali o comunque vietata ai sensi di legge. I titoli ivi indicati non possono essere offerti o venduti negli Stati Uniti, salvo che siano registrati ai sensi del Securities Act o in presenza di un'esenzione alla registrazione applicabile ai sensi del Securities Act. Credito Valtellinese non intende registrare alcuna parte dell'offerta dei titoli negli Stati Uniti o condurre un'offerta pubblica dei titoli negli Stati Uniti. Qualsiasi offerta pubblica di strumenti da promuovere negli Stati Uniti sarà svolta mediante un prospetto che potrà essere ottenuto da Credito Valtellinese e conterrà informazioni dettagliate circa la banca e la sua gestione, nonché i bilanci. Copie di questo annuncio non vengono preparate né possono essere distribuite o inoltrate negli Stati Uniti, in Canada, Australia o Giappone, salvo che ciò avvenga conformemente alla normativa applicabile in tali paesi. Nessuno tra Mediobanca, Banco Santander, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse, Commerzbank, e Société Générale, Banca Akros, Equita SIM S.p.A. e Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company e MAINFIRST o nessuno dei loro rispettivi dirigenti, funzionari, dipendenti, consulenti, agenti, affiliati o nessun'altra persona che agisca per conto degli stessi accetta alcuna responsabilità o onere di qualunque natura per le, o rilascia alcuna dichiarazione o garanzia, espressa o implicita, in relazione alla veridicità, accuratezza, completezza o correttezza delle, informazioni contenute nel presente comunicato (o nel caso in cui delle informazioni siano state omesse dal presente comunicato) o qualunque altra informazione relativa a Credito Valtellinese S.p.A., sia in forma scritta, orale o in forma visiva o elettronica, e in qualsivoglia modo trasmessa o resa disponibile o per ogni perdita che in qualunque modo derivi dall'uso del presente comunicato o dei suoi contenuti o che in altro modo sorga in connessione con lo stesso.

Consob approves the prospectus relating to the Share Capital Increase

Starting of the offer on 19 February 2018

Share Capital Increase fully guaranteed by the guarantee syndicate

Algebris, Credito Fondiario and Dorotheum

Sub-guarantors of first allocation for an amount of Euro 55 million

Milan, 17 February 2018 - Credito Valtellinese hereby gives notice that today Consob approved - with note dated 17 February 2018, ref. no 0042005/18 - the Registration Document and - with note dated 17 February 2018, ref. no 0042006/18 - the Securities Note and the Summary Note (jointly, the "Prospectus") relating to the pre-emptive offer and admission to trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana") of the newly issued Creval ordinary shares arising from the share capital increase as resolved by the Board of Directors of the Bank on 20 December 2017 executing the delegation granted by the Extraordinary

shareholders' Meeting on 19 December 2017, the final conditions of which were set by the Board of Directors of the Bank on 14 February 2018 and communicated by means of a press release on the same date (the "Share Capital

Increase").

The pre-emptive rights, valid for the subscription of the newly issued Creval shares, can be exercised from 19 February 2018 to 8 March 2018, inclusive, and they will expire after that time (the "Offering Period") and can be traded on the MTA from 19 February 2018 to 2 March 2018.

The Prospectus will be available to the public at the registered office in Sondrio, Piazza Quadrivio no 8 and on the issuer's website, www.gruppocreval.com.

As previously communicated, the Share Capital Increase is fully guaranteed by a guarantee syndicate which is made of Mediobanca (in its role as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner), Banco Santander, Barclays, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Credit Suisse (in their role as Co-Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners), Commerzbank and Société Générale (in their role as Senior Joint Bookrunners), Banca Akros, Equita SIM and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (in their role as Joint Bookrunners) and MainFirst (in its role as Co-Lead Manager) (the "Guarantee Syndicate" or the "Guarantors"). The underwriting agreement relating to the Share Capital Increase was not signed by Jefferies International Limited.

In addition, Credito Valtellinese gives notice that - without prejudice to the undertakings of the Guarantee Syndicate for the full amount of the Share Capital Increase - Algebris (UK) Limited ("Algebris"), Credito Fondiario S.p.A. ("Credito Fondiario") and Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG ("Dorotheum" and, jointly with Algebris and Credito Fondiario, the "Sub-Guarantors of First Allocation") entered into sub-underwriting agreements of first allocation with the Guarantors for a maximum amount equal to Euro 55 million, under which they agreed vis-a-vis the Guarantors - at terms and conditions that are typical for similar agreements - to subscribe for the shares which will remain unsubscribed at the end of the offer on the market of the unexercised rights, pursuant to article 2441, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code, in proportion to their obligations and in any case within the limits of the amount agreed upon in the relative sub-underwriting agreements and with priority over the Guarantors.

It is also hereby given notice that - in the contest of the actions provided for in the Business Plan approved on 7 November 2017 - Creval executed commercial agreements with Algebris (Milan Branch), Credito Fondiario and Dorotheum .

Specifically, Creval:

 granted Algebris (in the name and on behalf of funds other and independent from the ones that eventually will invest in Creval shares pursuant to the above mentioned sub-underwriting agreement of first allocation) an exclusivity right on portfolio of credits classified as unlikely-to pay-loans (inadempienze probabii) in the contest of Project Gimli provided for in the Business Plan, and agreed to sale such portfolio if, inter alia, an agreement on the contractual documentation will be reached and Algebris will make a binding offer for a price not less than the threshold indicated in said agreement;

 subject to the full subscription of the Share Capital Increase; (i) undertook to let Credito Fondiario be appointed as master servicer and, limited to one part of the portfolio, as special service of the securitization provided for in the Business Plan (Project Aragorn) and (ii) also granted to Credito Fondiario certain rights in relation to the potential acquisition from Credito Fondiario of a further portfolio of bad loans in the contest of Project Gimli;



granted to Dorotheum a period of exclusivity in relation to the pawn business (in connection with the activity of dismissal and valorization of non-core assets provided for in the Business Plan) as well as the right to match over third party offers under the same conditions if Creval in future will decide to sale one or more of the properties relating to the said business.