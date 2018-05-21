Critical Care Nurses Attending NTI 2018 Will Have Hands-On Preview of EchoNous’ New Vein Finding Tool

EchoNous,
a developer of intelligent medical tools and the parent company of Signostics,
is applying the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the
extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems
in health care. During the National Teaching Institute (NTI) & Critical
Care Exposition, May 22-24 at the Boston Convention & Exhibits Center,
EchoNous will be providing critical care nurses hands-on demonstrations
of the EchoNous Vein1 – a new, best-in-class tool designed to
improve first-time peripheral IV (PIV) placement.
The soon-to-be-released EchoNous Vein is designed specifically for
nurses inserting peripheral IV catheters by providing an immediate and
clear image of veins using just two-button controls. The easy-to-use
device also includes optimized settings for use with adults and
pediatrics.
As one of the most commonly performed minimally invasive procedures, and
the gateway to further treatment, PIV placement can be challenging due
to chronic illness, chemotherapy, obesity and drug abuse, with
first-attempt IV catheter insertions failing in up to 26% of adults and
54% of children according to an article published in the Journal of
Infusion Nursing2.
“As it is often times the first interaction a patient has with care
providers, a failed IV insertion not only holds up care from the
beginning, but can impact a patient’s HCAHPS satisfaction survey. For
both adults and pediatrics, our new vein finding tool was designed to
help reduce ‘hard sticks’ and improve patient satisfaction,” said Kevin
Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “Critical care nurses understand the value of
not only quickly locating a vein, but receiving reliable information
about vessel quality, so we look forward to hearing their direct
feedback how our vascular access tool does both, with the ease of a few
on-screen touches.”
Nurses attending the NTI 2018 are invited to learn more about the
EchoNous Vein by visiting Booth #3242 during the conference.
1This device is currently 510(k) pending. The information
contained herein is provided for informational purposes only. The device
is not for sale and we are not currently accepting any orders.
2Helm, Robert E., et al. Accepted but Unacceptable:
Peripheral IV Catheter Failure. Journal of Infusion Nursing. 2015
May-Jun;38(3):189-203.
About EchoNous & Signostics
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, EchoNous, a KKR portfolio company
and parent company of Signostics, is developing an expanding family of
intelligent medical tools to help healthcare professionals solve common
everyday problems in healthcare. Beginning with the soon-to-be-released
EchoNous Vein vascular access tool (pending FDA approval) and the Uscan
intelligent bladder scanner, EchoNous is applying a layer of artificial
intelligence methods with the extreme miniaturized ultrasound technology
to provide nurses, doctors and clinicians with high-quality, easy-to-use
tools simplifying the task at hand. CEO and industry innovator
Kevin Goodwin along with COO Niko Pagoulatos, Ph.D., a prolific
engineering innovator, together direct the company based on decades of
successful experience and new category creation in the ultrasound
industry. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.
Signostics Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoNous, a
Delaware-based corporation. Signostics is applying emerging fields of
artificial intelligence, including deep and machine learning, with the
extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems
in health care. The company’s Uscan device simply and precisely measures
bladder volume and bladder wall thickness, saving time and money and
leading to improved patient satisfaction. Signostics has regulatory
approvals in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Europe, Singapore and Japan,
and exports to countries around the world. For more information, visit www.signosticsmedical.com.
Signostics and Uscan are Trademarks of Signostics Limited.
Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the
order of a physician.
