Critical Care Nurses Attending NTI 2018 Will Have Hands-On Preview of EchoNous’ New Vein Finding Tool

Pending FDA 510k clearance, new vein finding tool is designed to improve first-time peripheral IV (PIV) placement and help improve HCAHPS patient satisfaction scores

EchoNous, a developer of intelligent medical tools and the parent company of Signostics, is applying the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems in health care. During the National Teaching Institute (NTI) & Critical Care Exposition, May 22-24 at the Boston Convention & Exhibits Center, EchoNous will be providing critical care nurses hands-on demonstrations of the EchoNous Vein1 – a new, best-in-class tool designed to improve first-time peripheral IV (PIV) placement.

The soon-to-be-released EchoNous Vein is designed specifically for nurses inserting peripheral IV catheters by providing an immediate and clear image of veins using just two-button controls. The easy-to-use device also includes optimized settings for use with adults and pediatrics.

As one of the most commonly performed minimally invasive procedures, and the gateway to further treatment, PIV placement can be challenging due to chronic illness, chemotherapy, obesity and drug abuse, with first-attempt IV catheter insertions failing in up to 26% of adults and 54% of children according to an article published in the Journal of Infusion Nursing2.

“As it is often times the first interaction a patient has with care providers, a failed IV insertion not only holds up care from the beginning, but can impact a patient’s HCAHPS satisfaction survey. For both adults and pediatrics, our new vein finding tool was designed to help reduce ‘hard sticks’ and improve patient satisfaction,” said Kevin Goodwin, CEO of EchoNous. “Critical care nurses understand the value of not only quickly locating a vein, but receiving reliable information about vessel quality, so we look forward to hearing their direct feedback how our vascular access tool does both, with the ease of a few on-screen touches.”

Nurses attending the NTI 2018 are invited to learn more about the EchoNous Vein by visiting Booth #3242 during the conference.

1This device is currently 510(k) pending. The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only. The device is not for sale and we are not currently accepting any orders.

2Helm, Robert E., et al. Accepted but Unacceptable: Peripheral IV Catheter Failure. Journal of Infusion Nursing. 2015 May-Jun;38(3):189-203.

About EchoNous & Signostics

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, EchoNous, a KKR portfolio company and parent company of Signostics, is developing an expanding family of intelligent medical tools to help healthcare professionals solve common everyday problems in healthcare. Beginning with the soon-to-be-released EchoNous Vein vascular access tool (pending FDA approval) and the Uscan intelligent bladder scanner, EchoNous is applying a layer of artificial intelligence methods with the extreme miniaturized ultrasound technology to provide nurses, doctors and clinicians with high-quality, easy-to-use tools simplifying the task at hand. CEO and industry innovator Kevin Goodwin along with COO Niko Pagoulatos, Ph.D., a prolific engineering innovator, together direct the company based on decades of successful experience and new category creation in the ultrasound industry. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.

Signostics Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoNous, a Delaware-based corporation. Signostics is applying emerging fields of artificial intelligence, including deep and machine learning, with the extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems in health care. The company’s Uscan device simply and precisely measures bladder volume and bladder wall thickness, saving time and money and leading to improved patient satisfaction. Signostics has regulatory approvals in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Europe, Singapore and Japan, and exports to countries around the world. For more information, visit www.signosticsmedical.com.

Signostics and Uscan are Trademarks of Signostics Limited.

Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

