Crowe Horwath LLP : Feb. 26Get a New Lease With CroweFeb. 26, 2018Feb. 26, 2018, Noon-1 p.m. Eastern

02/25/2018 | 01:17am CET

Changes in the FASB ASC 842 and IFRS 16 lease accounting regulations could have a significant financial impact on your organization. Companies need to prepare now to comply with the changes to minimize the impact and take full advantage of process optimization opportunities.

This session will demonstrate how the Crowe Lease Accounting Optimizer and our implementation framework can help address the new standards and optimize your lease accounting processes. The Crowe Lease Accounting Optimizer and implementation framework allows organizations to:

  • Perform instant cash flow and lease analysis
  • Automate lease accounting processes
  • Increase lease payment efficiency
  • Take advantage of built-in audit controls and traceability

Compatible with almost any ERP system and fully embedded in Microsoft Dynamics™ AX and 365, the Crowe Lease Accounting Optimizer is a cloud-based tool available to help organizations turn this regulatory change into an opportunity.


Contact Information

For more information, please contact Dana Halonen.

Crowe Horwath LLP published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 00:16:04 UTC.

