Cruise Executives Want to Host You for Dinner during Seatrade Cruise Global

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Seatrade Cruise Global around the corner, calendars are already filling with workshops, events and meetings. But what about dinner at a private table with a top-level cruise executive, including presidents and CEOs? This opportunity and more—like a networking reception with all expected 50 executives—are available during the 24th annual FCCA Gala, taking place the evening of Wednesday, March 7 at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Marina, across the street from Seatrade Cruise Global, and donating all proceeds to the FCCA Foundation.



Cruise Executives Attending FCCA Gala





“The FCCA Gala offers a unique and invaluable opportunity for stakeholders to closely interact with the cruise industry’s key players to develop understanding, relationships and business,” said Adam Goldstein, President & COO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Chairman of the FCCA. “I look forward to hosting a table and listening to ideas and developments while benefitting a good cause.”

These key players include Goldstein, along with Orlando Ashford, President, Holland America Line; Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International; Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation; Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President & CEO, Celebrity Cruises; Richard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA; and Andy Stuart, President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line.

They will be on hand with all attendees for a 90-minute networking reception and silent art auction sponsored by Park West Gallery before sitting down to host a private dinner with a side of relationship and business development.

Though nearly completely sold out, feature tables are available for the presidents and CEOs, along with select cruise executives, allowing for a destination or company to bring a team of up to nine and directly target those that decide where ships call; what is bought, sold and used on board; and how to invest in destinations’ infrastructure and products.

Individual tickets are also available with decision-making executives ranging from managers to senior vice presidents throughout numerous sectors, including port and destination development; cruise and destination operations; itinerary planning; shore excursions; purchasing; government relations; and more. More than just admission, tickets include full access—from the networking reception to the sit-down dinner with a cruise executive of their choice who can directly impact their business.

All proceeds benefit the FCCA Foundation, a non-profit, charitable organization that funds humanitarian causes in the Caribbean and Latin America, including disaster relief, such as directly assisting the evacuation and providing life-sustaining supplies for tens of thousands last hurricane season; funding for institutions like hospitals and orphanages; and annual projects benefitting educational and children’s causes. Most recently, nearly 9,000 deserving children throughout 43 destinations had something to celebrate because one of the Foundation’s annual events—the Holiday Gift Project—delivered gifts, festivities and smiles.

Both the Gala and FCCA Foundation’s efforts are possible because of the immense support of their partners, including the Featured Event Sponsorship of Port Everglades, Partner Sponsorships of Port Canaveral and PortMiami, and the Art Sponsorship of Park West Gallery.

More information and registration are available at https://fccagala2018.eventbrite.com/.

About the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)

Created in 1972, the FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization that provides a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issues and builds bilateral relationships with destinations’ private and public sectors. By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA works with governments, ports and private sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, crew and cruise line spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and increase the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors. For more information, visit F-CCA.com, the FCCA on Facebook, and @FCCAupdates on Twitter.

About the FCCA Foundation

The FCCA Foundation provides a tangible mechanism for the cruise industry to fund a range of humanitarian causes in Caribbean and Latin American destinations. In its 24 years, the Foundation has benefited thousands of citizens by providing funding and countless hours to causes and charities throughout the regions. In addition to assisting deserving institutions like charities and hospitals and aiding during crises like natural disasters, the Foundation executes annual projects, including the Holiday Gift Project, which delivers thousands of presents and smiles to underprivileged children during the holiday season, and poster and essay competitions to benefit students and schools.

